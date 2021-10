Just over a year ago, Omahans gathered to celebrate a major success story: the dedication of the new, 157,000-square-foot VA ambulatory center. The event had much to celebrate. Above all, the facility greatly expanded the VA’s ability to meet the needs of Omaha-area veterans. Among the facility’s assets: new exam rooms, an outpatient-surgery suite, a women’s health clinic and more primary care rooms. Female patients have their own waiting and service areas. In all, the new center allows about 400 additional outpatients to receive services each day.

