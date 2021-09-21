Taliban Appoint Hardline Battlefield Commanders to Key Afghan Posts

The United States is out of Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years. The country has faded from the headlines since the U.S. withdrawal wrapped up at the end of last month. For many Americans, it's out of sight, out of mind. But life goes on for the Afghan people, with or without the U.S. presence. The new Taliban government is under a lot of scrutiny in its early days in power. Afghan citizens have horrific memories seared into their brains from the last time the Taliban was in power in the late '90s and early 2000s. Afghan women remain especially fearful. Under Taliban rule, women were forced to wear fully body-covering burqas, had to request permission from a man in their life to do basically anything, and risked beatings by Taliban patrols if they ventured out of their homes. The question for many observers and advocates now becomes "What happens to the women under this 'new' Taliban rule?" Pramila Patten, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and the executive director of UN Women, joins None of the Above to discuss.

AFGHANISTAN ・ 14 DAYS AGO