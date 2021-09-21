CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban Appoint Hardline Battlefield Commanders to Key Afghan Posts

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments on Tuesday, naming two veteran battlefield commanders from the movement's southern heartlands as deputies in important ministries. Main Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir will be deputy defence minister, while Sadr Ibrahim was named deputy minister for the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Guantanamo Bay#Pakistan#Reuters#U N Security Council#Stoke
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
dallassun.com

'Taliban want appointments in Afghan missions in Pakistan'

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): Afghan diplomats in Pakistan have confirmed that the embassy has received a letter signed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about the appointments of diplomats in Afghan embassy Islamabad and Peshawar consulate, as per local media. Although Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he would...
AFGHANISTAN
cheddar.com

Life For Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule

The United States is out of Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years. The country has faded from the headlines since the U.S. withdrawal wrapped up at the end of last month. For many Americans, it's out of sight, out of mind. But life goes on for the Afghan people, with or without the U.S. presence. The new Taliban government is under a lot of scrutiny in its early days in power. Afghan citizens have horrific memories seared into their brains from the last time the Taliban was in power in the late '90s and early 2000s. Afghan women remain especially fearful. Under Taliban rule, women were forced to wear fully body-covering burqas, had to request permission from a man in their life to do basically anything, and risked beatings by Taliban patrols if they ventured out of their homes. The question for many observers and advocates now becomes "What happens to the women under this 'new' Taliban rule?" Pramila Patten, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and the executive director of UN Women, joins None of the Above to discuss.
AFGHANISTAN
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Taliban fire director of Afghan cricket board

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban have sacked the executive director of Afghanistan’s cricket board. Hamid Shinwari posted on his official Facebook page Monday he had been fired by Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s new Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. He said he was not given any reason for...
WORLD
newschain

Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government

The Taliban have failed to name any women in a list of deputy ministers. The announcement came despite an international outcry when they presented their all-male cabinet ministers earlier this month. The list was presented by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a news conference in the capital, Kabul. The list...
WORLD
The Week

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.
MILITARY
kfgo.com

Taliban expand economic team as Afghan crisis deepens

(Reuters) – Afghanistan’s Taliban government bolstered its economic team on Tuesday, naming a commerce minister and two deputies as the group tries to revive a financial system in shock from the abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign aid. Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir province north of Kabul,...
AGRICULTURE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Afghan family relocates to Louisville after Taliban takeover

It was a 10-mile walk to Kabul’s besieged airport. Hamidullah Haqanzai led 20 other family members — including his mother, a brother and young children — through chaotic streets teeming with Taliban fighters, gunshots and panicked crowds trying to flee. Ahead were Taliban checkpoints. If denied entry to the airport,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy