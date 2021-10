PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two cats are looking for their next home in this week’s Second Chance Pets. Monty and Baby are a couple of cuddly sweethearts. They are a bonded pair, so they will need to go to the same home. If you’re interested in adopting, visit both Monty’s and Baby’s pages on the Humane Society for Southwest Washington’s website.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO