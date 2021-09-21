OPINION | FRAN ALEXANDER: Northwest Arkansas station stresses the value of giving

To be environmentally aware is like being in a rapidly sinking boat with only a thimble for bailing. Sometimes, however, a small ray of hope is tossed our way. While battling our region's ever-increasing traffic last week, I listened to KUAF for bits of brain food to make the snarling time-steal not seem so wasted. I heard that our public radio station's fall fundraiser will come with a twist. They had me at the mention that this year, instead of mugs, T-shirts, etc. as thank you incentives for donating, they are, "partnering with Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Q to provide meals for vitally important health care workers, who have been on the front line of the pandemic for the past 18 months." This will be a show of community appreciation in the KUAF listening area and five medical facilities have confirmed participation so far: Washington Regional, Northwest Medical, Siloam Springs Regional, Eureka Springs, and Mercy Northwest hospitals.