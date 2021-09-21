CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siloam Springs, AR

OPINION | FRAN ALEXANDER: Northwest Arkansas station stresses the value of giving

nwaonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be environmentally aware is like being in a rapidly sinking boat with only a thimble for bailing. Sometimes, however, a small ray of hope is tossed our way. While battling our region's ever-increasing traffic last week, I listened to KUAF for bits of brain food to make the snarling time-steal not seem so wasted. I heard that our public radio station's fall fundraiser will come with a twist. They had me at the mention that this year, instead of mugs, T-shirts, etc. as thank you incentives for donating, they are, "partnering with Penguin Ed's Bar-B-Q to provide meals for vitally important health care workers, who have been on the front line of the pandemic for the past 18 months." This will be a show of community appreciation in the KUAF listening area and five medical facilities have confirmed participation so far: Washington Regional, Northwest Medical, Siloam Springs Regional, Eureka Springs, and Mercy Northwest hospitals.

www.nwaonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwaonline.com

$6 million grant to aid covid fight in Northwest Arkansas

A $6 million grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will employ 50 bilingual community health workers in Northwest Arkansas to help combat covid-19 and other health issues. Benton County and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences recently received the Reaching Everyone to Achieve Community Health...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwaonline.com

D.C.-Little Rock air route at risk of being cut

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field is sounding the alarm on the future of its coveted direct service between Little Rock and Washington, D.C. The daily American Airlines flight isn't carrying the volume of passengers needed for the flight to be successful, according to data airport officials provided to the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission. The service resumed in April after a hiatus brought on by the covid-19 pandemic.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka Springs, AR
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Siloam Springs, AR
Society
nwaonline.com

Central Arkansas panel urges against region breakups in congressional redistricting

Central Arkansas leaders want efforts to redraw the state's four congressional districts to keep major metropolitan statistical areas intact and in single congressional districts. The Metroplan board of directors voted unanimously in a special meeting Wednesday morning on a resolution that said any new maps should keep Central Arkansas and...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwaonline.com

Report: Northwest Arkansas warehouse space in demand

The overall vacancy rate for commercial property in Benton and Washington counties is down for the first half of the year on the strength of the warehouse sector but the vacancy rate for office space was up, as more employees continue to work from home because of covid-19 concerns. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Are You Interested in Increasing Your Physical Activity? Join Walk Across Northwest Arkansas

Do you feel stressed? Has your fitness routine lagged due to COVID-19 or for other reasons? You might need a new challenge to get back on track. Walk Across NWA can help you!. It's not too late. Register for the Fall 2021 Program and gain access to Health and Wellness resources from the U of A Division of Agriculture and make a difference in the environment. Participation is free. Registration is open now and the program lasts through Nov. 7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Martine Pollard resigns from Mercy Northwest Arkansas

Martine Pollard, a key member of Mercy Northwest Arkansas’ executive team, has resigned from the Rogers-based healthcare provider to accept a senior leadership position with the state’s largest health insurer. Pollard, Mercy NWA’s executive director of community and public relations, and communications and community integration, will become vice president of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Plastic Pollution#Oceans#Plastic Bags#Washington Regional#Northwest Medical#Siloam Springs Regional#Npr#Pbs#Native American#Tibetan
Axios

New ad campaign aims to lure STEM workers to Northwest Arkansas

The Northwest Arkansas Council wants workers in cities to downsize their locations in order to upsize their lives. What's happening: The nonprofit this week launched an advertising campaign to encourage people — especially in STEM occupations, creatives and entrepreneurs — to move to NWA. And the accompanying billboards aren't afraid...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy