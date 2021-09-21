Sapphire and Dash: The Beginning of a New Adventure

One of the most anticipated launches in the HERO series, GoPro introduces their latest flagship model, the new GoPro HERO10 Black, the company’s most powerful action camera to date. The go-anywhere video and still camera features increased performance, speed, and double the frame rates, as it houses their all-new revolutionary GP2 processor. Videos can now be shot at 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second (FPS) and 4K at an impressive 120 FPS, keeping details crisp, even on slow-motion footage. As an ultra portable still camera, GoPro HERO10 gets an upgraded 23MP resolution applicable to all its photo modes: Burst, Night Photo, SuperPhoto, RAW. Still frames from videos can also be grabbed for up to 19.6MP when shooting at 5K 30FPS 4:3 videos. The new product also comes with a webcam mode, 8x slow-motion mode at 2.7K, voice control, and is Mod ready, and can fit HERO9 Mods.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO