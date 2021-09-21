OPINION | NWA EDITORIAL: Benton County sheriff draws an imaginary line of defense

Let's be clear about this: Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway hasn't been asked or ordered to enforce any sort of vaccine mandate. Oh, sure, President Biden recently announced his order affecting the branch of government he's elected to run -- the executive branch. Such executive orders are directives to the agencies within the executive branch. So if you're a federal employee, the president has a say about policies affecting your employment. Of course, as commander-in-chief he's got considerable pull about policies affecting members of the military. Then there's his strategy through the Labor Department to require larger employers to ensure workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing.