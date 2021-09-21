CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

ICC ODI Rankings: Mithali retains top spot

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI): New Zealand's former captain Amy Satterthwaite has returned to the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings even as South Africa opener Lizelle Lee has slipped behind India captain Mithali Raj to second place in the latest update. Satterthwaite, who has been top-ranked...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
The Independent

London Marathon in talks with rival broadcasters as BBC contract nears end

London Marathon bosses are in talks with rival broadcasters as its contract with the BBC is due to run out after this year’s race.The BBC could lose its annual coverage of the blue-riband event, which takes place on Sunday and which it has televised since its inception in 1981.Race director Hugh Brasher said: “We have had a 40-year partnership with the BBC and we have been absolutely delighted with that partnership.“We will, in inappropriate ways, explore all sorts of other opportunities. What we believe is that this event lives on terrestrial TV.“This event is for Britain. This event is for...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

ISSF Junior World Championship: 12 Indians make cut for finals on opening day in Lima

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The junior India shooting team is expected to win a rich haul of medals on Thursday, competition day two, of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship, currently underway in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Qualification rounds of six individual events, all...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Hannah Rowe
Person
Natalie Sciver
Person
Mithali Raj
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Chloe Tryon
Birmingham Star

IPL 2021: DC spinner Ashwin clears air on altercation with Morgan and Southee

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Two days after having an altercation with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on the field, Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday cleared the air on what exactly happened and he also gave his take on the much-debated 'spirit of cricket'. Ashwin...
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Adelaide Strikers sign Dane Van Niekerk for upcoming WBBL

Adelaide [Australia], September 30 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers have announced the signing of Dane Van Niekerk for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). A feature of the competition since its inception, the 28-year-old has been a crucial player across five seasons with the Sydney Sixers, playing an important role in back-to-back WBBL|02 and WBBL|03 championships.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India women's football team arrives in UAE for friendly matches

Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI): The Indian women's team safely reached Dubai, UAE, on Thursday for their upcoming friendlies in the UAE and Bahrain, which get underway on October 2. These friendlies have been planned as part of the team's preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which is set...
SOCCER
Birmingham Star

You don't run, it's one of those unspoken spirit of game things, says Neesham on Ashwin-Morgan altercation

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has a different take on Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan's 'spirit of cricket' argument. Delhi Capitals' spinner Ashwin on Thursday cleared the air on what exactly happened and he also gave his take on the much-debated altercation he had with Morgan during the DC-KKR game.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odi#Icc#Icc Odi Rankings#Ani#Jamaican#The West Indies
Birmingham Star

IPL 2021: Star India on track to breach 400 million viewers' mark

Mumbai [India], September 30 (ANI): With the second-half of IPL 2021 underway, Star India network is on track to breach the 400 million viewers' mark on TV, for the fourth year in a row. The marquee tournament has so far garnered 380 million viewers until match 35, 12 million higher than IPL 2020 at the same stage.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Manu Bhaker clinches gold, Esha Singh bags silver in ISSF junior world championships

Lima [Peru], September 30 (ANI): Young Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the gold medal in the women's junior 10m air pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) junior world championship here on Thursday. Manu scored 241.3 to take gold while another Indian shooter Esha Singh shot 240.3 to...
WORLD
AFP

Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix

Qatar will hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in November replacing the cancelled Australian GP, organisers announced on Friday. The Losail Circuit opened in 2004 and has hosted Moto GP since then, under floodlights which will also be used for the Grand Prix. 
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Six Pumas banned from Wallabies clash for Covid breach

Argentina's Rugby Championship clash with Australia was thrown into chaos Thursday with six players and two staff ruled out after breaching health orders with an unauthorised trip into New South Wales from Queensland state. "Sanzaar is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders," it added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brigid Kosgei ready for London Marathon hat-trick bid despite Olympic exertions

Brigid Kosgei insists she is well prepared and ready to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title despite the short turnaround from the Olympics last month.Sunday’s race comes just eight weeks after the Kenyan claimed marathon silver in Sapporo where the runners endured hot and humid conditions.Many competitors were unable to finish the Olympic race, and those that did were left fatigued but Kosgei believes she is ready to compete in London.“First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy