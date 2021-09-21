CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Basel 2021: a guide to the fair and art in the city

By Harriet Lloyd-Smith
Wallpaper*
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Basel 2021 will take place in Messe Basel from 24 – 26 September. As is now the status quo for art fairs, the event will embrace a hybrid format, blending physical and digital offerings to engage with a broad international audience. Building on its history as a catalyst for radical contemporary art, this year promises a mix new commissions and iconic works. Also in Messe Basel, Design Miami/ Basel 2021, curated by Aric Chen, will stage its 15th edition.

www.wallpaper.com

