WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO