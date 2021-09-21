Commentary: Should you stay or should you go? Plan now to protect your animals in both disaster scenarios

When it comes to shooting at the range having appropriate eye and ear protection is a baseline of safety that we are all taught from an early age. Whether you have fancy eye protection from the latest name brand or you have some more than sufficient hand-me-downs from your friends and family, the important thing is that while we are shooting and enjoying ourselves that we simultaneously protect ourselves. This especially applies to our hearing. There is a plethora of options shooters have for hearing protection from traditional over-the-ear earmuffs to newer technologies like in-ear earbuds. All of them have pros and cons and could be better or worse for you depending on the application you are looking to utilize them for.

