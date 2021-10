Kamala Harris is one heartbeat, one 25th Amendment removal, or one impeachment conviction away from the American presidency. A woman who launched her political career as consort to an influential (married) California power broker, who “consorted” her way into the upper echelons of California’s power structure, and who, virtually unsupported, withdrew from the Democrats’ 2020 presidential race even before the first primary vote was cast may become president of the United States.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO