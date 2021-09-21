Commentary: We must act now on climate change

We are aware of the global warming crisis and the greenhouse effect due to the burning of fossil fuels. The drastic changes we are experiencing across the United States and the rest of the world are real and not cyclical. California and surrounding states that use the Colorado river, Hoover dam and Lake Mead to supply their states may not recover from this lack of rainfall. We are being told by Gov. Newsom to cut back our usage and not waste this diminishing resource. But our major cities didn’t respond in kind. A more drastic action needs to be taken for our state to recover. We have now experienced the largest burning of our forests ever due to the lack of rainfall.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO