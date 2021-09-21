CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Commentary: We must act now on climate change

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a climate scientist in the deep South, I am often asked whether climate change is real. My usual response is to say, “Look out the window.”. As I type this in mid-September, 5.5 inches of rain have inundated our town, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in six hours. Recently, Hurricane Ida — the 13th named storm of this season — ripped through the region, leaving at least 84 dead and an estimated $95 billion in damages in its wake from New Orleans to New England.

The Independent

On climate change, Biden $3.5T plan making up for lost time

As President Joe Biden visited one disaster site after another this summer — from California wildfires to hurricane-induced flooding in Louisiana and New York — he said climate change is “everybody’s crisis” and America must get serious about the “code red” danger posed by global warming.In many ways, the president is making up for lost time.Biden and Democrats are pursuing a sweeping $3.5 trillion federal overhaul that includes landmark measures to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in what would be the most consequential environmental policies ever enacted, after years of fits and starts.Sidelined after the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mississippi State
Hattiesburg, MS
PennLive.com

We are in a race against climate change | PennLive letters

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey understands the urgency of climate change and the need for strong solutions. Revenue neutral carbon fee and dividend is believed by many climate scientists and economists to be a highly effective, fast, broad-based approach. We need multiple solutions, and CFD will complement and enhance every other solution.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

U.N. says world leaders must do more to fight climate change

Opening pocketbooks wider to fight climate change? That’s looking slightly more doable. Closing more smokestacks for the same goal? Not yet sold. World leaders made “faint signs of progress” on the financial end of fighting climate change in a special United Nations feet-to-the-fire meeting Monday, but they didn’t commit to more crucial cuts in emissions […]
INDIA
who13.com

How lawmakers can act now to slow the effects of man-made climate change

IOWA — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC released its first report on the global state of our climate in 1990. Since then there have been six complete reports. The most recent was released in August in which there were 234 authors from over 60 countries involved in putting it together. Dr. Ed Hawkins is a climate science professor at the University of Reading in England, and was one of the lead authors on the report. “We spent three years sifting through all of the evidence to produce this summary of the state of knowledge about the climate system,” said Hawkins.
ENVIRONMENT
Joe Manchin
burlingtoncountytimes.com

Health care must help fight climate change | Opinion

Brutal heat waves in the Pacific Northwest have killed hundreds this summer. Wildfires that raged in California sent scores to emergency rooms and may be causing higher rates of premature births. Hurricane Ida ravaged New Jersey and other states, leaving 71 dead and President Joe Biden lamenting a world “in peril’’ as he surveyed the damage in the region last week.
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Bureaucrats must take a bigger role in fighting climate change

The fight against climate change must involve everyone. Yet despite the growing societal and political discussion about climate resilience, the role of bureaucracies has been mostly overlooked. Can a sector that employs tens of millions of people worldwide, implements thousands of environmental regulations, and manages daily interactions between the government and all other economic actors be irrelevant to the success of climate change policy? The answer is simple: it cannot.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

What can we do about climate change?

Wildfires, droughts and powerful storms are all conditions we are experiencing more often and with greater intensity. In the face of it all, it’s easy to feel powerless. So what can we do about it? Stand by for some answers. Five things you need to know:. Start with your wallet...
ENVIRONMENT
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Californians must do more on climate change, drought: Letters

We are aware of the global warming crisis and the greenhouse effect due to the burning of fossil fuels. The drastic changes we are experiencing across the United States and the rest of the world are real and not cyclical. California and surrounding states that use the Colorado river, Hoover dam and Lake Mead to supply their states may not recover from this lack of rainfall. We are being told by Gov. Newsom to cut back our usage and not waste this diminishing resource. But our major cities didn’t respond in kind. A more drastic action needs to be taken for our state to recover. We have now experienced the largest burning of our forests ever due to the lack of rainfall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

DEP commissioner: Climate change must be fought on several fronts

The head of the state Department of Environmental Protection, Shawn LaTourette, says the agency is focusing on mitigating the effects of climate change. He says it’s about looking at development, where it’s happening and where it could potentially cause worse stormwater runoff and flooding. According to LaTourette, there is no...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecomagazine.com

Maritime Sector’s Commitment to Act on Climate Change Highlighted in New Video

Making Waves: The Future of Shipping, a news-style video launched at IMO Headquarters (13 September) as part of London International Shipping Week. "The IMO community is highly committed to tackling climate change," IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim says, in an interview for Making Waves: The Future of Shipping, a news-style video launched at IMO Headquarters (13 September) as part of London International Shipping Week.
INDUSTRY

