Closter NJ, on September 15th ,Closter Police Department reported that yet again, we had TWO more motor vehicles stolen last night. As long as the criminals are successful in stealing cars in Closter and the Northern Valley area they will continually come here. They will continually drive around our neighborhoods during the overnight hours and look for vehicles with the key fob inside. It is becoming increasingly more dangerous for the residents and local law enforcement if we all don’t lock our doors and take our key fob inside. If you have trouble remembering, set a reminder on your phone and again day later another stolen vehicle with the key fob inside.