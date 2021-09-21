CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Closter, NJ

stealing cars in Closter

theridgewoodblog.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloster NJ, on September 15th ,Closter Police Department reported that yet again, we had TWO more motor vehicles stolen last night. As long as the criminals are successful in stealing cars in Closter and the Northern Valley area they will continually come here. They will continually drive around our neighborhoods during the overnight hours and look for vehicles with the key fob inside. It is becoming increasingly more dangerous for the residents and local law enforcement if we all don’t lock our doors and take our key fob inside. If you have trouble remembering, set a reminder on your phone and again day later another stolen vehicle with the key fob inside.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Closter, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working late into Thursday night to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, talking to President Joe Biden, members on the House floor and senior staff as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Closter Police Department
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy