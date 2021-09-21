Township of Washington Police Apprehend Car Thieves after Foot Chase Through Township

Twp. of Washington NJ, on Saturday September 18, 2021 at approximately 2:30AM, Officers from the Township of Washington Police were responding to a report of suspicious persons in the area of West Place. The Officers observed a silver colored Jeep Wrangler leaving the area with two occupants that matched the description of the reported suspicious persons. Officers turned their patrol vehicles to check the Jeep as it traveled west on Manhattan Avenue. The driver and passenger of the vehicle suddenly jumped out the Jeep and ran while the vehicle was still in motion and heading towards Pascack Road. The Jeep continued moving until it struck a utility pole on the side of road. Officers immediately ran after the driver and passenger. The driver, Shyhiem Clark, a 24-year-old male from East Orange NJ, was apprehended while hiding in a garbage can in area. The passenger, Lamar White, a 27-year-old male from Paterson NJ, was apprehended in a wooded area at the south end of Hudson Avenue. The passenger suffered an arm injury from the fall when he jumped out of the moving vehicle. He was transported to New Bridge Medical Center for treatment. The vehicle was identified as stolen from a driveway on Manhattan Avenue. The Jeep’s owner confirmed the vehicle key fob was in the vehicle at the time of the theft.