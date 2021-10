MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a grant of $420,957 to Broward County Public Schools. The grant is meant to reimburse school districts that were financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools, such as requiring masks. On July 28, 2021, the Broward County School Board voted to uphold its current Facial Covering Policy due to the rise in coronavirus cases. In August 2021, the Florida Department of Education began withholding $35,080 from the District’s funding allocation. Officials said, to date, $70,160 has been withheld by the state, with the most recent funding withheld on...

