Ridgewood, NJ

Americans More Growing Pessimistic About Economic Future

theridgewoodblog.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, fewer than one-third of Americans now expect a stronger economy a year from now, and nearly half think it will be worse. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of American Adults say the economy will be weaker a year from now, while just 29% say the economy will be stronger. Fifteen percent (15%) expect the economy will be about the same a year from now. That’s a significant decline in economic confidence from March 2017, when 40% expected a stronger economy. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Rasmussen Reports
