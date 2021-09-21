Americans More Growing Pessimistic About Economic Future

Ridgewood NJ, fewer than one-third of Americans now expect a stronger economy a year from now, and nearly half think it will be worse. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of American Adults say the economy will be weaker a year from now, while just 29% say the economy will be stronger. Fifteen percent (15%) expect the economy will be about the same a year from now. That’s a significant decline in economic confidence from March 2017, when 40% expected a stronger economy. (To see survey question wording, click here.)