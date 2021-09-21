CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

India’s Gasoline Dilemma: Double Burden of Rising Prices and Soaring Demand

By Anumeha Verma
globalvoices.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDramatic petrol and diesel price rises have left the Indians uneasy these past few months. Even though the prices had not risen for 11 consecutive days as of September 16, it hardly brought any solace. In Delhi, petrol was priced at 101.19 INR (1.37 USD) per litre, while diesel was 88.62 INR (1.2 USD) per litre on September 18. Mumbai, with the highest rates of fuel among the four metros, recorded petrol prices at 107.26 INR (1.46 USD) and diesel at 96.19 INR (1.31 USD) per litre, as reported by the state-run oil refinery, Indian Oil. From 1990 until the recent spike in 2021, gasoline prices in India averaged 1.04 USD per litre.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drivers warned fuel prices could reach record levels

Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends.The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.That is up from the current level of 135p per litre for petrol and 138p per litre for diesel.There is a risk we could see the average price of unleaded fuel hit a new recordRAC fuel spokesman Simon WilliamsThe highest average price for petrol is 142p per litre, which was recorded in April 2012.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The price drivers...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dharmendra Pradhan
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
MarketWatch

Oil futures turn higher on reports that China ordered energy firms to secure winter supplies at all costs

Oil futures shook off early losses Thursday to trade higher. "Oil's up on news China has ordered top energy firms to secure supplies for winter at all costs," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some analysts and traders posting to Twitter cited a report from Bloomberg for the news. China has been suffering from a shortage of electricity, partly due to high prices for coal and natural gas, raising worries about the nation's economy. November West Texas Intermediate crude rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.27 a barrel after trading as low as $73.14.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ethanol#Gasoline#Indians#Inr#Ani#Rs#Union Petroleum#Upa#Moody#Twitter#Indian National Congress#Petrol Diesel#State
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

How bad is China’s energy crisis?

The situation is widespread. In recent days, factories in 20 of China’s 31 provinces have suffered a loss of power, forcing many to shut down production, at least for hours at a time. Millions of households in the north-east of the country have also lost power and found that they cannot use electricity to heat or light their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shop price decline slows as rising costs filter through to consumers

The decline in shop prices slowed in September in “clear signs” that rising commodity and transport costs, labour shortages and Brexit red tape are filtering through to consumers, figures suggest.Shop prices decreased by 0.5% year-on-year from 0.8% in August, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ index.It is a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.Food prices rose year-on-year for the first time in six months, up 0.1% in September, while some non-food products such as DIY and gardening saw the highest rate...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy