Dr. Scott Gottlieb On Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Pandemic

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs school kids head back to class, Pfizer announced Monday that a lower dose for its COVID vaccine is safe and effect for children ages 5-11. The company say it will seek FDA approval. Former FDA Commissioner and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Scott Gottlieb joins to weigh in on the Pfizer vaccine for children. Dr. Gottlieb also talks about his new book Uncontrolled Spread and explains and went wrong with America’s response to the pandemic.

Scott Gottlieb, MD, Author, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic”

Scott Gottlieb, MD, served as the 23rd FDA Commissioner from 2017-2019 and has become an essential voice in the global pandemic. In his new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic,” Gottlieb shares why the United States was so vulnerable against the coronavirus and how we can stop it from happening again.
