CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, DE

Let new residents help pay for infrastructure improvements

By Joe Conaway
Cape Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith this article I would like to discuss a proposal being made by Sussex Councilman, Mark Schaeffer concerning additional funds to address our infrastructure needs in Sussex County. This is a revenue program known as Special Tax District Financing. I know something about this program. While I served as president of the Bridgeville Commission, we instituted a special tax district for Heritage Shores. This was the first time that this type of financing was used in Delaware.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Sussex County, DE
Government
Bridgeville, DE
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Bridgeville, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schaeffer

Comments / 0

Community Policy