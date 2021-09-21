Let new residents help pay for infrastructure improvements
With this article I would like to discuss a proposal being made by Sussex Councilman, Mark Schaeffer concerning additional funds to address our infrastructure needs in Sussex County. This is a revenue program known as Special Tax District Financing. I know something about this program. While I served as president of the Bridgeville Commission, we instituted a special tax district for Heritage Shores. This was the first time that this type of financing was used in Delaware.www.capegazette.com
