Agriculture

A machine learning interpretation of the contribution of foliar fungicides to soybean yield in the north‐central United States

By Denis A. Shah
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoliar fungicide usage in soybeans in the north-central United States increased steadily over the past two decades. An agronomically-interpretable machine learning framework was used to understand the importance of foliar fungicides relative to other factors associated with realized soybean yields, as reported by growers surveyed from 2014 to 2016. A database of 2738 spatially referenced fields (of which 30% had been sprayed with foliar fungicides) was fit to a random forest model explaining soybean yield. Latitude (a proxy for unmeasured agronomic factors) and sowing date were the two most important factors associated with yield. Foliar fungicides ranked 7th out of 20 factors in terms of relative importance. Pairwise interactions between latitude, sowing date and foliar fungicide use indicated more yield benefit to using foliar fungicides in late-planted fields and in lower latitudes. There was a greater yield response to foliar fungicides in higher-yield environments, but less than a 100 kg/ha yield penalty for not using foliar fungicides in such environments. Except in a few production environments, yield gains due to foliar fungicides sufficiently offset the associated costs of the intervention when soybean prices are near-to-above average but do not negate the importance of disease scouting and fungicide resistance management.

Related
Nature.com

Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

NG2 glia-derived GABA release tunes inhibitory synapses and contributes to stress-induced anxiety

NG2 glia, also known as oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), play an important role in proliferation and give rise to myelinating oligodendrocytes during early brain development. In contrast to other glial cell types, the most intriguing aspect of NG2 glia is their ability to directly sense synaptic inputs from neurons. However, whether this synaptic interaction is bidirectional or unidirectional, or its physiological relevance has not yet been clarified. Here, we report that NG2 glia form synaptic complexes with hippocampal interneurons and that selective photostimulation of NG2 glia (expressing channelrhodopsin-2) functionally drives GABA release and enhances inhibitory synaptic transmission onto proximal interneurons in a microcircuit. The mechanism involves GAD67 biosynthesis and VAMP-2 containing vesicular exocytosis. Further, behavioral assays demonstrate that NG2 glia photoactivation triggers anxiety-like behavior in vivo and contributes to chronic social defeat stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

GWAS identifies an ortholog of the rice D11 gene as a candidate gene for grain size in an international collection of hexaploid wheat

Grain size is a key agronomic trait that contributes to grain yield in hexaploid wheat. Grain length and width were evaluated in an international collection of 157 wheat accessions. These accessions were genetically characterized using a genotyping-by-sequencing (GBS) protocol that produced 73,784 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) markers. GBS-derived genotype calls obtained on Chinese Spring proved extremely accurate when compared to the reference (> 99.9%) and showed > 95% agreement with calls made at SNP loci shared with the 90 K SNP array on a subset of 71 Canadian wheat accessions for which both types of data were available. This indicates that GBS can yield a large amount of highly accurate SNP data in hexaploid wheat. The genetic diversity analysis performed using this set of SNP markers revealed the presence of six distinct groups within this collection. A GWAS was conducted to uncover genomic regions controlling variation for grain length and width. In total, seven SNPs were found to be associated with one or both traits, identifying three quantitative trait loci (QTLs) located on chromosomes 1D, 2D and 4A. In the vicinity of the peak SNP on chromosome 2D, we found a promising candidate gene (TraesCS2D01G331100), whose rice ortholog (D11) had previously been reported to be involved in the regulation of grain size. These markers will be useful in breeding for enhanced wheat productivity.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Coupled social and land use dynamics affect dietary choice and agricultural land-use extent

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 204 (2021) Cite this article. Dietary patterns have long been a driver of global land use. Increasingly, they also respond to it, in part because of social processes that support adoption of eco-conscious diets. Here we develop a coupled social-and-land use mathematical model parameterised for 153 countries. We project global land use for future population, income, and agricultural yield using our coupled dynamical model. We find that coupled social-and-land feedbacks can alter the peak global land use for agriculture by up to 2 billion hectares, depending on the parameter regime. Across all yield scenarios, the model projects that social dynamics will cause an increase in eco-conscious dietary behaviour until the middle of the 21st century, after which it will decline in response to declining land use caused by a shrinking global population. The model also exhibits a regime of synergistic effects whereby simultaneous changes to multiple socio-economic parameters are required to change land use projections. This research demonstrates the value of including coupled social-and-land feedbacks in land use projections.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Origins of the change in mechanical strength of silicon/gold nanocomposites during irradiation

Silicon-based layered nanocomposites, comprised of covalent-metal interfaces, have demonstrated elevated resistance to radiation. The amorphization of the crystalline silicon sublayer during irradiation and/or heating can provide an additional mechanism for accommodating irradiation-induced defects. In this study, we investigated the mechanical strength of irradiated Si-based nanocomposites using atomistic modeling. We first examined dose effects on the defect evolution mechanisms near silicon-gold crystalline and amorphous interfaces. Our simulations reveal the growth of an emergent amorphous interfacial layer with increasing dose, a dominant factor mitigating radiation damage. We then examined the effect of radiation on the mechanical strength of silicon-gold multilayers by constructing yield surfaces. These results demonstrate a rapid onset strength loss with dose. Nearly identical behavior is observed in bulk gold, a phenomenon that can be rooted to the formation of radiation-induced stacking fault tetrahedra which dominate the dislocation emission mechanism during mechanical loading. Taken together, these results advance our understanding of the interaction between radiation-induced point defects and metal-covalent interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Elucidating gene expression adaptation of phylogenetically divergent coral holobionts under heat stress

As coral reefs struggle to survive under climate change, it is crucial to know whether they have the capacity to withstand changing conditions, particularly increasing seawater temperatures. Thermal tolerance requires the integrative response of the different components of the coral holobiont (coral host, algal photosymbiont, and associated microbiome). Here, using a controlled thermal stress experiment across three divergent Caribbean coral species, we attempt to dissect holobiont member metatranscriptome responses from coral taxa with different sensitivities to heat stress and use phylogenetic ANOVA to study the evolution of gene expression adaptation. We show that coral response to heat stress is a complex trait derived from multiple interactions among holobiont members. We identify host and photosymbiont genes that exhibit lineage-specific expression level adaptation and uncover potential roles for bacterial associates in supplementing the metabolic needs of the coral-photosymbiont duo during heat stress. Our results stress the importance of integrative and comparative approaches across a wide range of species to better understand coral survival under the predicted rise in sea surface temperatures.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

RapidEELS: machine learning for denoising and classification in rapid acquisition electron energy loss spectroscopy

Recent advances in detectors for imaging and spectroscopy have afforded in situ, rapid acquisition of hyperspectral data. While electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) data acquisition speeds with electron counting are regularly reaching 400 frames per second with near-zero read noise, signal to noise ratio (SNR) remains a challenge owing to fundamental counting statistics. In order to advance understanding of transient materials phenomena during rapid acquisition EELS, trustworthy analysis of noisy spectra must be demonstrated. In this study, we applied machine learning techniques to denoise high frame rate spectra, benchmarking with slower frame rate “ground truths”. The results provide a foundation for reliable use of low SNR data acquired in rapid, in-situ spectroscopy experiments. Such a tool-set is a first step toward both automation in microscopy as well as use of these methods to interrogate otherwise poorly understood transformations.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
AG Week

South-central North Dakota soy yields difficult to judge with areas ‘blank’ or ‘green spots’ left for later

EDGELEY, North Dakota — At age 65, Loren A. Schulz has seen a lot, but 2021 has offered a new, highly variable version of drought. Loren A. Schulz, 65, farms with his wife, Sheila, and his son, Chad, with help from his father, also Loren, who is 90. The diversified farm produces wheat, soybeans and corn. Much of their land is well-drained, so even when it was wet they’ve had decent yields.
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Collegian

U.S. soybean, corn yields could be increased through use of machine learning

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Research guided by a plant pathologist in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences suggests that machine-learning algorithms that are programmed to recognize changing weather patterns could show producers and agricultural managers how to increase soybean and corn yields in the United States. The approach could prove...
AGRICULTURE
WTVQ

Red crown rot could impact some state soybean crop yields

PRINCETON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) – The University of Kentucky Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab in Princeton confirmed the first case of red crown rot in the state during the week of Sept. 13. At this point in the growing season, this disease will have the most impact on double-crop soybeans,...
PRINCETON, KY
dtnpf.com

Farmers Weigh in on Early Corn, Soybean Yields as Harvest Gets Underway

National yield estimates are the epitome of averages, especially in a year like this one with devasting drought in one region of the Corn Belt and blissful bounty in others. One number does not tell a universal story. DTN's Digital Yield Tour, powered by Gro Intelligence's yield models, profiled growing...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

South Dakota corn and soybean yields could range from zero to records

MADISON, South Dakota — South Dakota has experienced one of the driest summers in more than 100 years and nearly the entire state has been in some level of drought during the 2021 growing season. However, the dryness varies greatly across the state and that was evident on the Agweek Corn and Soybean Tour in South Dakota.
MADISON, SD
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A novel inactivated whole-cell Pseudomonas aeruginosa vaccine that acts through the cGAS-STING pathway

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 353 (2021) Cite this article. Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection continues to be a major threat to global public health, and new safe and efficacious vaccines are needed for prevention of infections caused by P. aeruginosa. X-ray irradiation has been used to prepare whole-cell inactivated vaccines against P. aeruginosa infection. However, the immunological mechanisms of X-ray-inactivated vaccines are still unclear and require further investigation. Our previous study found that an X-ray-inactivated whole-cell vaccine could provide protection against P. aeruginosa by boosting T cells. The aim of the present study was to further explore the immunological mechanisms of the vaccine. Herein, P. aeruginosa PAO1, a widely used laboratory strain, was utilized to prepare the vaccine, and we found nucleic acids and 8-hydroxyguanosine in the supernatant of X-ray-inactivated PAO1 (XPa). By detecting CD86, CD80, and MHCII expression, we found that XPa fostered dentritic cell (DC) maturation by detecting. XPa stimulated the cGAS-STING pathway as well as Toll-like receptors in DCs in vitro, and DC finally underwent apoptosis and pyroptosis after XPa stimulation. In addition, DC stimulated by XPa induced CD8+ T-cell proliferation in vitro and generated immunologic memory in vivo. Moreover, XPa vaccination induced both Th1 and Th2 cytokine responses in mice and reduced the level of inflammatory factors during infection. XPa protected mice in pneumonia models from infection with PAO1 or multidrug-resistant clinical isolate W9. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) mice immunized with XPa could resist PAO1 infection. Therefore, a new mechanism of an X-ray-inactivated whole-cell vaccine against P. aeruginosa infection was discovered in this study.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The CaCIPK3 gene positively regulates drought tolerance in pepper

Drought stress is a major agricultural problem restricting the growth, development, and productivity of plants. Calcineurin B-like proteins (CBLs) and CBL-interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) significantly influence the plant response to different stresses. However, the molecular mechanisms of CBL–CIPK in the drought stress response of pepper are still unknown. Here, the function of CaCIPK3 in the regulation of drought stress in pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) was explored. Transcriptomic data and quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis revealed that CaCIPK3 participates in the response to multiple stresses. Knockdown of CaCIPK3 in pepper increased the sensitivity to mannitol and methyl jasmonate (MeJA). Transient overexpression of CaCIPK3 improved drought tolerance by enhancing the activities of the antioxidant system and positively regulating jasmonate (JA)-related genes. Ectopic expression of CaCIPK3 in tomato also improved drought and MeJA resistance. As the CaCIPK3-interacting partner, CaCBL2 positively influenced drought resistance. Additionally, CaWRKY1 and CaWRKY41 directly bound the CaCIPK3 promoter to influence its expression. This study shows that CaCIPK3 acts as a positive regulator in drought stress resistance via the CBL–CIPK network to regulate MeJA signaling and the antioxidant defense system.
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Spiekermeiers see surprising soybean yields and 'don't take it for granted'

(Editor's note: This growing season Emily Beal will be checking in from time to time with the Spiekermeier family about what they're doing on their farm. Read the other installments here: Spiekermeiers add conservation practices to their family's farming legacy, Spiekermeiers happy with how crops are turning out, and Spiekermeiers need 'shot of rain' as crops begin to feel effects of drought.)
SHELDON, ND
Nature.com

Indirect assessment of biomass accumulation in a wastewater-based Chlorella vulgaris photobioreactor by pH variation

Algae bloom in coastal waters is partly supported by residual nutrients in treated wastewater (WW) released from coastally located treatment plants. In response, a Chlorella vulgaris-based photobioreactor was recently proposed for lowering nutrient levels in WW prior to release. However, the solution requires maintaining biomass accumulation to within a photobioreactor capacity for optimum operation. For high density Chlorella vulgaris suspensions, this is easily done by monitoring turbidity increase, a property directly related to biomass accumulation. For low density suspensions however, direct turbidity measurement would require a cumbersome process of concentrating large volumes of Chlorella vulgaris suspensions. Here, we demonstrate that by measuring pH of the suspensions, turbidity (T) can be estimated indirectly by the following wastewater-dependent expression: pH = aT + pH0, hence avoiding the need to concentrate large volumes. The term pH0 is the initial pH of the suspensions and a, a wastewater-dependent constant, can be computed independently from a = − 0.0061*pH0 + 0.052. In the event %WW is unknown, the following wastewater-independent Gaussian expression can be used to estimate T: pH = 8.71*exp(− [(T − 250)2]/[2*1.26E05]). These three equations should offer an avenue for monitoring the turbidity of dilute Chlorella vulgaris suspensions in large, stagnant municipal Chlorella vulgaris-based wastewater treatment system via pH measurements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET

