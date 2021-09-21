CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The influence of pacific winds on ENSO diversity

By Antonietta Capotondi
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe differences in ENSO sea surface temperature (SST) spatial patterns, whether centered in the Eastern Pacific (EP), Central Pacific (CP) or in the eastern-central equatorial region (“canonical”) have been associated to differences in atmospheric teleconnections and global impacts. However, predicting different types of ENSO events has proved challenging, highlighting the need for a deeper understanding of their predictability. Given the key role played by wind variations in the development and evolution of ENSO events, this study examines the relationship between the leading modes of Pacific surface wind speed variability and ENSO diversity using three different state-of-the-art wind products, including satellite observations and atmospheric reanalyses. Although previous studies have associated different ENSO precursors to either EP or CP events, our results indicate that the most prominent of those ENSO precursors are primarily related to canonical and CP events, and show little correlation with EP events. The latter are associated with tropical Pacific conditions favoring equatorial westerly wind and precipitation anomalies that extend all the way to the eastern Pacific. Results over the entire twentieth century period versus those during the satellite era also suggest that the influences from the Southern Hemisphere may be more robust than those from the Northern Hemisphere.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
quantamagazine.org

A Massive Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes — a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambés the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise or “peak of the furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enso#North Pacific#South Pacific#Wind Stress#Central Pacific#Interannual#La Ni A Conditions5#Sst#West Coast8#Wnp#Spmm#Ep El Ni O
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A new approach for location-specific seasonal outlooks of typhoon and super typhoon frequency across the Western North Pacific region

With an average of 26 tropical cyclones (TCs) per year, the western North Pacific (WNP) is the most active TC basin in the world. Considerable exposure lies in the coastal regions of the WNP, which extends from Japan in the north to the Philippines in the south, amplifying TC related impacts, including loss of life and damage to property, infrastructure and environment. This study presents a new location-specific typhoon (TY) and super typhoon (STY) outlook for the WNP basin and subregions, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Using multivariate Poisson regression and considering up to nine modes of ocean-atmospheric variability and teleconnection patterns that influence WNP TC behaviour, thousands of possible predictor model combinations are compared using an automated variable selection procedure. For each location, skillful TY and STY outlooks are generated up to 6 months before the start of the typhoon season, with rolling monthly updates enabling refinement of predicted TY and STY frequency. This unparalleled lead time allows end-users to make more informed decisions before and during the typhoon season.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Handling of targeted amplicon sequencing data focusing on index hopping and demultiplexing using a nested metabarcoding approach in ecology

High-throughput sequencing platforms are increasingly being used for targeted amplicon sequencing because they enable cost-effective sequencing of large sample sets. For meaningful interpretation of targeted amplicon sequencing data and comparison between studies, it is critical that bioinformatic analyses do not introduce artefacts and rely on detailed protocols to ensure that all methods are properly performed and documented. The analysis of large sample sets and the use of predefined indexes create challenges, such as adjusting the sequencing depth across samples and taking sequencing errors or index hopping into account. However, the potential biases these factors introduce to high-throughput amplicon sequencing data sets and how they may be overcome have rarely been addressed. On the example of a nested metabarcoding analysis of 1920 carabid beetle regurgitates to assess plant feeding, we investigated: (i) the variation in sequencing depth of individually tagged samples and the effect of library preparation on the data output; (ii) the influence of sequencing errors within index regions and its consequences for demultiplexing; and (iii) the effect of index hopping. Our results demonstrate that despite library quantification, large variation in read counts and sequencing depth occurred among samples and that the sequencing error rate in bioinformatic software is essential for accurate adapter/primer trimming and demultiplexing. Moreover, setting an index hopping threshold to avoid incorrect assignment of samples is highly recommended.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Indirect assessment of biomass accumulation in a wastewater-based Chlorella vulgaris photobioreactor by pH variation

Algae bloom in coastal waters is partly supported by residual nutrients in treated wastewater (WW) released from coastally located treatment plants. In response, a Chlorella vulgaris-based photobioreactor was recently proposed for lowering nutrient levels in WW prior to release. However, the solution requires maintaining biomass accumulation to within a photobioreactor capacity for optimum operation. For high density Chlorella vulgaris suspensions, this is easily done by monitoring turbidity increase, a property directly related to biomass accumulation. For low density suspensions however, direct turbidity measurement would require a cumbersome process of concentrating large volumes of Chlorella vulgaris suspensions. Here, we demonstrate that by measuring pH of the suspensions, turbidity (T) can be estimated indirectly by the following wastewater-dependent expression: pH = aT + pH0, hence avoiding the need to concentrate large volumes. The term pH0 is the initial pH of the suspensions and a, a wastewater-dependent constant, can be computed independently from a = − 0.0061*pH0 + 0.052. In the event %WW is unknown, the following wastewater-independent Gaussian expression can be used to estimate T: pH = 8.71*exp(− [(T − 250)2]/[2*1.26E05]). These three equations should offer an avenue for monitoring the turbidity of dilute Chlorella vulgaris suspensions in large, stagnant municipal Chlorella vulgaris-based wastewater treatment system via pH measurements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nano-imaging confirms improved apatite precipitation for high phosphate/silicate ratio bioactive glasses

Bioactive glasses convert to a biomimetic apatite when in contact with physiological solutions; however, the number and type of phases precipitating depends on glass composition and reactivity. This process is typically followed by X-ray diffraction and infrared spectroscopy. Here, we visualise surface mineralisation in a series of sodium-free bioactive glasses, using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) with energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDXS) and X-ray nano-computed tomography (nano-CT). In the glasses, the phosphate content was increased while adding stoichiometric amounts of calcium to maintain phosphate in an orthophosphate environment in the glass. Calcium fluoride was added to keep the melting temperature low. TEM brought to light the presence of phosphate clustering and nearly crystalline calcium fluoride environments in the glasses. A combination of analytical methods, including solid-state NMR, shows how with increasing phosphate content in the glass, precipitation of calcium fluoride during immersion is superseded by fluorapatite precipitation. Nano-CT gives insight into bioactive glass particle morphology after immersion, while TEM illustrates how compositional changes in the glass affect microstructure at a sub-micron to nanometre-level.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Improving the thermal structure predictions in the Yellow Sea by conducting targeted observations in the CNOP-identified sensitive areas

Targeted observation is an appealing procedure for improving model predictions. However, studies on oceanic targeted observations have been largely based on modeling efforts, and there is a need for field validating operations. Here, we report the results of a field targeted observation that is designed based on the sensitive areas identified by the Conditional Nonlinear Optimal Perturbation approach to improve the 7th day thermal structure prediction in the Yellow Sea. By introducing the technique of cycle data assimilation and the new concept of time-varying sensitive areas, an observing strategy is designed and validated by a set of Observing System Simulation Experiments. Then, the impact of targeted observations was investigated by a choreographed field campaign in the summer of 2019. The results of the in-field Observing System Experiments show that, compared to conventional local data assimilation, conducting targeted observations in the sensitive areas can yield more benefit at the verification time. Furthermore, dynamic analysis demonstrates that the refinement of vertical thermal structures is mainly caused by the changes in the upstream horizontal temperature advection driven by the Yellow Sea Cold Water Mass circulation. This study highlights the effectiveness of targeted observations on reducing the forecast uncertainty in the ocean.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative assessment of multiple fish species around artificial reefs combining environmental DNA metabarcoding and acoustic survey

Since the early 1970s, many artificial reefs (ARs) have been deployed in Japanese coastal waters to create fisheries grounds. Recently, researchers began to use environmental DNA (eDNA) methods for biodiversity monitoring of aquatic species. A metabarcoding approach using internal standard DNAs [i.e., quantitative MiSeq sequencing (qMiSeq)] makes it possible to monitor eDNA concentrations of multiple species simultaneously. This method can improve the efficiency of monitoring AR effects on fishes. Our study investigated distributions of marine fishes at ARs and surrounding stations in the open oceanographic environment of Tateyama Bay, central Japan, using qMiSeq and echo sounder survey. Using the qMiSeq with 12S primers, we found higher quantities of fish eDNAs at the ARs than at surrounding stations and different fish species compositions between them. Comparisons with echo sounder survey also showed positive correlations between fish eDNA concentration and echo intensity, which indicated a highly localized signal of eDNA at each sampling station. These results suggest that qMiSeq is a promising technique to complement conventional methods to monitor distributions of multiple fish species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

UAV reveals substantial but heterogeneous effects of herbivores on Arctic vegetation

Understanding how herbivores shape plant biomass and distribution is a core challenge in ecology. Yet, the lack of suitable remote sensing technology limits our knowledge of temporal and spatial impacts of mammal herbivores in the Earth system. The regular interannual density fluctuations of voles and lemmings are exceptional with their large reduction of plant biomass in Arctic landscapes during peak years (12–24%) as previously shown at large spatial scales using satellites. This provides evidence that herbivores are important drivers of observed global changes in vegetation productivity. Here, we use a novel approach with repeated unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights, to map vegetation impact by rodents, indicating that many important aspects of vegetation dynamics otherwise hidden by the coarse resolution of satellite images, including plant–herbivore interactions, can be revealed using UAVs. We quantify areas impacted by rodents at four complex Arctic landscapes with very high spatial resolution UAV imagery to get a new perspective on how herbivores shape Arctic ecosystems. The area impacted by voles and lemmings is indeed substantial, larger at higher altitude tundra environments, varies between habitats depending on local snow cover and plant community composition, and is heterogeneous even within habitats at submeter scales. Coupling this with spectral reflectance of vegetation (NDVI), we can show that the impact on central ecosystem properties like GPP and biomass is stronger than currently accounted for in Arctic ecosystems. As an emerging technology, UAVs will allow us to better disentangle important information on how herbivores maintain spatial heterogeneity, function and diversity in natural ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-spin ferric iron in primordial bridgmanite crystallized from a deep magma ocean

The crystallization of the magma ocean resulted in the present layered structure of the Earth’s mantle. An open question is the electronic spin state of iron in bridgmanite (the most abundant mineral on Earth) crystallized from a deep magma ocean, which has been neglected in the crystallization history of the entire magma ocean. Here, we performed energy-domain synchrotron Mössbauer spectroscopy measurements on two bridgmanite samples synthesized at different pressures using the same starting material (Mg0.78Fe0.13Al0.11Si0.94O3). The obtained Mössbauer spectra showed no evidence of low-spin ferric iron (Fe3+) from the bridgmanite sample synthesized at relatively low pressure of 25 gigapascals, while that directly synthesized at a higher pressure of 80 gigapascals contained a relatively large amount. This difference ought to derive from the large kinetic barrier of Fe3+ rearranging from pseudo-dodecahedral to octahedral sites with the high-spin to low-spin transition in experiments. Our results indicate a certain amount of low-spin Fe3+ in the lower mantle bridgmanite crystallized from an ancient magma ocean. We therefore conclude that primordial bridgmanite with low-spin Fe3+ dominated the deeper part of an ancient lower mantle, which would contribute to lower mantle heterogeneity preservation and call for modification of the terrestrial mantle thermal evolution scenarios.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic background selection to reduce the mutation load after random mutagenesis

Random mutagenesis is a standard procedure to increase allelic variation in a crop species, especially in countries where the use of genetically modified crops is limited due to legal constraints. The chemical mutagen EMS is used in many species to induce random mutations throughout the genome with high mutation density. The major drawback for functional analysis is a high background mutation load in a single plant that must be eliminated by subsequent backcrossing, a time and resource-intensive activity. Here, we demonstrate that genomic background selection combined with marker-assisted selection is an efficient way to select individuals with reduced background mutations within a short period. We identified BC1 plants with a significantly higher share of the recurrent parent genome, thus saving one backcross generation. Furthermore, spring rapeseed as the recurrent parent in a backcrossing program could accelerate breeding by reducing the generation cycle. Our study depicts the potential for reducing the background mutation load while accelerating the generation cycle in EMS-induced winter oilseed rape populations by integrating genomic background selection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

RapidEELS: machine learning for denoising and classification in rapid acquisition electron energy loss spectroscopy

Recent advances in detectors for imaging and spectroscopy have afforded in situ, rapid acquisition of hyperspectral data. While electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) data acquisition speeds with electron counting are regularly reaching 400 frames per second with near-zero read noise, signal to noise ratio (SNR) remains a challenge owing to fundamental counting statistics. In order to advance understanding of transient materials phenomena during rapid acquisition EELS, trustworthy analysis of noisy spectra must be demonstrated. In this study, we applied machine learning techniques to denoise high frame rate spectra, benchmarking with slower frame rate “ground truths”. The results provide a foundation for reliable use of low SNR data acquired in rapid, in-situ spectroscopy experiments. Such a tool-set is a first step toward both automation in microscopy as well as use of these methods to interrogate otherwise poorly understood transformations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Roles of insolation forcing and CO forcing on Late Pleistocene seasonal sea surface temperatures

Late Pleistocene changes in insolation, greenhouse gas concentrations, and ice sheets have different spatially and seasonally modulated climatic fingerprints. By exploring the seasonality of paleoclimate proxy data, we gain deeper insight into the drivers of climate changes. Here, we investigate changes in alkenone-based annual mean and Globigerinoides ruber Mg/Ca-based summer sea surface temperatures in the East China Sea and their linkages to climate forcing over the past 400,000 years. During interglacial-glacial cycles, there are phase differences between annual mean and seasonal (summer and winter) temperatures, which relate to seasonal insolation changes. These phase differences are most evident during interglacials. During glacial terminations, temperature changes were strongly affected by CO2. Early temperature minima, ~20,000 years before glacial terminations, except the last glacial period, coincide with the largest temperature differences between summer and winter, and with the timing of the lowest atmospheric CO2 concentration. These findings imply the need to consider proxy seasonality and seasonal climate variability to estimate climate sensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Upper Triassic deposits of the west Bangong-Nujiang suture zone and their paleogeographic implications

The Bangong-Nujiang Suture Zone (BNSZ) of Tibet (Xizang) has been interpreted to represent a relic of the Bangong-Nujiang Ocean. However, the existence of this ocean during Triassic time remains a point of contention. A sedimentary succession spanning the Upper Permian through Triassic described from the central BNSZ suggests that the Lhasa and South Qiangtang terranes were contiguous thus negating the existence of a terrane-separating ocean during Triassic time. However, the apparent lack of Triassic deposits in the west BNSZ has called into question the existence of Triassic deposits in the central region of the BNSZ. Our biostratigraphic work in the Wuga Formation of the Gaize area has yielded abundant Norian conodonts thus confirming the existence of Upper Triassic deposits in the west BNSZ. The clastic deposits of the Wuga Formation are herein interpreted to be of Rhaetian age. Moreover, intercalated limestone and chert are termed the Dongnale Formation of Norian age. The Norian to Rhaetian succession can be correlated with strata of the central BNSZ as well as with deposits of the Lhasa Terrane and the South Qiangtang Terrane. Similar stratigraphies among these regions through the Late Triassic suggests a shared depositional setting and that the BNSZ was not an ocean in Norian and Rhaetian time.
WORLD
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy