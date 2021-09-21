Tracing the subducting Pacific slab to the mantle transition zone with hydrogen isotopes

Hydrogen isotopes have been widely used as powerful tracers to understand the origin of terrestrial water and the water circulation between the surface and the deep interior of the Earth. However, further quantitative understanding is hindered due to a lack of observations about the changes in D/H ratios of a slab during subduction. Here, we report hydrogen isotope data of olivine-hosted melt inclusions from active volcanoes with variable depths (90‒550 km) to the subducting Pacific slab. The results show that the D/H ratio of the slab fluid at the volcanic front is lower than that of the slab fluid just behind the volcanic front. This demonstrates that fluids with different D/H ratios were released from the crust and the underlying peridotite portions of the slab around the volcanic front. The results also show that the D/H ratios of slab fluids do not change significantly with slab depths from 300 to 550 km, which demonstrates that slab dehydration did not occur significantly beyond the arc. Our estimated δD‰ value for the slab materials that accumulated in the mantle transition zone is > − 90‰, a value which is significantly higher than previous estimates.