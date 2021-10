In an era of record-high new car prices, you should try to take advantage of any deals and rebates you can score. At Ford, the automaker's ready to give you $2,000, but only if you give up your order and buy a car currently in stock. According to a report from Cars Direct on Monday, the automaker's new offer is meant to encourage buyers to stick with the Blue Oval, rather than scout cars from rivals.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO