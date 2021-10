I love a bit of powersliding around a corner. You don't really see enough of that in games these days. There was a time, back before this website existed (and I expected before some of you were born) where you couldn't see a single cover-based shooter through the dense forest of arcade racers. They sprouted thicker and faster than a TV-dad's afternoon shadow, and then they just disappeared. Kazunori Yamauchi Thanos-snapped his fingers and most of them were wiped out of existence. I was sad.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO