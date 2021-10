What is the latest Halo Infinite beta start time and date? The second Halo Infinite flight test has just been revealed and developer 343 Industries is inviting a lot more players to be involved, but what is the best Halo Infinite flight download method? Is it even possible to download yet, and if so, how can it be done? Below players can find all the details, including dates, times, and even the Halo Infinite flight multiplayer modes available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO