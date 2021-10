ST. CLOUD -- A former bank building in east St. Cloud has been sold. Bob Abel has bought the building at 300 East St. Germain Street. The deal was finalized on Friday. Abel says most of that building is already leased out to tenants like the state of Minnesota's Department of Corrections. He says there is still about 5,000 square feet available, which he hopes to be able to attract a medical or dental facility to go into that space.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO