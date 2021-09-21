R&B festival is at Fort Greene Park
BAM's free annual R&B festival is at Fort Greene Park! Now in its 26th year, join us this fall for our beloved outdoor concert series, bringing together friends, families, and neighbors for great music under the trees. This year's lineup features Memphis singer-songwriter Valerie June, singer-songwriter and playwright, Stew with his band The Negro Problem, jazz piano and Hammond B3 virtuoso Matthew Whitaker, and the Grammy Award-winning singer Mykal Rose, formerly of Black Uhuru.
