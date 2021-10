Carli Lloyd is one of the best to ever play the game of soccer. The New Jersey native has brought home Olympic gold medals and World Cup championships as a leading member of the U.S. national team during a 16-year stretch. She scored a hat trick during the World Cup finals in 2015, and scored five goals in a recent U.S. National Women’s Team match against Paraguay. She accomplished the latter as she prepares to retire from the game atop the record books as one of its leading scorers and a consistent fan favorite.

ELON, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO