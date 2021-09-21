ONC BOCES currently has the fo...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Star
 10 days ago

ONC BOCES currently has the following vacancies: Special Education Teachers Art Teacher Science Teacher School Psychologists Spanish Teacher Speech Teacher/SLP Practical Nursing Instructor Certified Nursing Assistant Instructor Licensed Teaching Assistants Teacher Aides Special Education Training Specialist Records Management Clerk Purchasing Assistant Licensed Practical Nurse Workforce Development/Adult Education Supervisor or Employment and Training Coordinator Microcomputer Specialist or Network Administrator Please visit www.oncboces.org/jobs for a complete list of openings, job descriptions and application information. EOE.

Daily Star

Opportunities for Otsego Helpi...

Opportunities for Otsego Helping People Changing Lives Join Our Team of Dedicated and Caring Professionals Transitional Housing Navigator Residential Associates "" at OFO Shelter Emergency Housing Coordinator Head Start Training&Data Coordinator Home Visitor "" Early Head Start FT Head Start positions with school breaks and summers off Teacher/Center Director I Family Partner Assitstant Teacher Center Associate Food Service Associate OFO is a family-oriented organization offering competitive wages, excellent benefits&opportunities for professional growth. For an application, submission instructions, benefit package summary&descriptions of all employment openings, visit www.ofoinc.org EOE The leader in developing innovative solutions to promote healthy lives, thriving families, and caring communities since 1966.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Lockport Union-Sun

Orleans/Niagara BOCES names its employees of the year

Orleans/Niagara BOCES recently named its employees of the year for the 2020-2021 school year. Employees are nominated by their peers and a committee selects an awardee in each of these categories: administrator, clerical, continuing education, custodial / maintenance, staff specialist, substitute, teacher aide and teacher. Rob Robinson, assistant principal at...
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
Daily Star

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooper...

Laborer (FT) Village of Cooperstown Streets Department The Village of Cooperstown has an opening for the position of Laborer with the Village of Cooperstown Streets Department. This is a full-time position with a starting salary of $15.00 per hour and attractive benefits. Applicants must be a resident of Otsego County. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. EOE. For further information regarding the position and to obtain an application please contact the Village Clerk's Office at 607-547-2411 or send your resume and cover letter to: Jenna L. Utter Village Clerk Village of Cooperstown PO Box 346 Cooperstown, NY 13326.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Daily Star

WE ARE HIRING! Gallery Manager...

WE ARE HIRING! Gallery Manager Cooperstown, NY "" Full-Time The Cooperstown Art Association and The Smithy are seeking professional candidates to serve as Gallery Manager for our non-profit arts organization. Candidates must have excellent organizational and communication skills, great attention to detail, initiative, a strong work ethic and the ability to work both independently and as a team member. The candidates should project a positive, pleasant demeanor&enjoy working with the public. Responsibilities will include, by are not limited to, exhibit set-up and hanging, sales, special events and marketing as well as website maintenance and design. Working knowledge of design programs, web editors and social media platforms a must. Design experience preferred. Some manual labor necessary. Application Deadline: October 1, 2021 Please send cover letter, resume, references and two examples of relevant online or marketing design work to: CAA at 22 Main Street, Cooperstown NY 13326 or email to: gallery@cooperstownart.com.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WNYT

National Grid welcomes BOCES students for Career Day

SCHENECTADY - Friday was Career Day at National Grid. The company welcomed students from local BOCES and career and technical education programs. The young people got a firsthand look at different jobs available within the electric and gas industry, including fleet management and customer service. Friday was also a day...
EDUCATION
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: An orderly start to school at Capital Region BOCES

Capital Region BOCES Criminal Justice Teacher Gerald Place inspects “the troops” and before leading them on a march around the Schoharie Campus of the Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School. Place said no matter the path the students pursue, marching and physical fitness will likely be a part of it as most law enforcement careers require a boot camp of sorts. (Photo provided)
SCHOHARIE, NY
Arkansas Online

Arkansas looking for tutors for students; training, pay provided

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway. The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students across the state. The program will also work to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: IBEW opens its door to Capital Region BOCES students

Students in the Electrical Trades program at Capital Region BOCES recently toured the nearby IBEW offices and training facility, meeting with union officials about everything from post-graduation education to various career opportunities. Several dozen students heard from IBEW administrators and educators about everything from circuits and codes to what educational avenues they should pursue after graduating from BOCES. (Photo provided)
EDUCATION
Daily Star

Morris Central School has the ...

Morris Central School has the following anticipated opening: Elementary Teacher Birth to 6th grade. NYS Teaching certification required; dual certification in Special Education preferred. Salary and benefits per MTA contract. Special Education Teacher Birth to 6th grade. NYS Teaching certification required: Students w/Disabilities B-6 preferred; Students w/Disabilities K-12 accepted. Salary and benefits per MTA contract. Please send letter of interest and resume by October 8, 2021, to: Judy Matson, District Clerk Morris Central School PO Box 40 Morris, NY 13808 EOE.
MORRIS, NY
Daily Star

Cooperstown Central School Dis...

Cooperstown Central School District is accepting applications for the following anticipated job vacancies: High School Math Teacher Account Clerk/Typist Bus Drivers Substitutes (all positions) Details found on School website www.cooperstowncs.org. Interested candidates apply on-line at www.olasjobs.org/southern.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Daily Star

SUNY aims to reverse decline in enrollment

ALBANY — The 64-campus State University of New York, the nation’s largest comprehensive public university system, has experienced an enrollment drop of nearly 20% over the past decade, a troubling trend that gained even more steam over the last year, new data shows. Campus-by-campus data was not readily available from...
ALBANY, NY
Niagara Gazette

Orleans/Niagara BOCES names its employees of the year

