ONC BOCES currently has the fo...

WE ARE HIRING! Gallery Manager Cooperstown, NY "" Full-Time The Cooperstown Art Association and The Smithy are seeking professional candidates to serve as Gallery Manager for our non-profit arts organization. Candidates must have excellent organizational and communication skills, great attention to detail, initiative, a strong work ethic and the ability to work both independently and as a team member. The candidates should project a positive, pleasant demeanor&enjoy working with the public. Responsibilities will include, by are not limited to, exhibit set-up and hanging, sales, special events and marketing as well as website maintenance and design. Working knowledge of design programs, web editors and social media platforms a must. Design experience preferred. Some manual labor necessary. Application Deadline: October 1, 2021 Please send cover letter, resume, references and two examples of relevant online or marketing design work to: CAA at 22 Main Street, Cooperstown NY 13326 or email to: gallery@cooperstownart.com.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO