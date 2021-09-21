Tucked Away On An Iowa River, General Store Pub Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Have you been looking around Iowa for more restaurants to add to your dining bucket list for future travels? A beautiful restaurant hidden right on the river, this old general store was converted into a pub with great views and even better food. With everything from burgers and bar food to salmon and pizza, there’s always something delicious for you to choose.

Welcome to a bit of history out by Anamosa, a tiny spot named General Store Pub. Though it might look like an average stone building on the outside, the inside has all sorts of surprises.

In an area of the rolling hills of eastern Iowa once known as Stone City, this general store was built from local limestone on the banks of the Wapsipinicon River, and continues to stand strong to this day.

Now transformed into a riverside restaurant, this spot is a destination for plenty of travelers who come out this way.

The menu varies widely, from salads, bar sides, burgers, and sandwiches, to salmon and other specials to make you feel a bit fancier on your visit.

The pizza is also a great pick, with plenty of toppings to make it your own, or options to pick a blend they've already tested out before. Who wouldn't love a pizza with bacon, more bacon, and pork on top?

The first Friday of the month is for BBQ ribs if you can get there on time, and on Sunday evenings, you can expect a show from the "open mic" crowd. With small town service and a menu like that, there's nothing more we could ask for.

This restaurant on the river is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdsays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you’d like to learn more about this restaurant on the river, check out the General Store Pub Facebook page or the official General Store Pub website .

