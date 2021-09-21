CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tucked Away On An Iowa River, General Store Pub Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Have you been looking around Iowa for more restaurants to add to your dining bucket list for future travels? A beautiful restaurant hidden right on the river, this old general store was converted into a pub with great views and even better food. With everything from burgers and bar food to salmon and pizza, there’s always something delicious for you to choose.

Welcome to a bit of history out by Anamosa, a tiny spot named General Store Pub. Though it might look like an average stone building on the outside, the inside has all sorts of surprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUGCt_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

In an area of the rolling hills of eastern Iowa once known as Stone City, this general store was built from local limestone on the banks of the Wapsipinicon River, and continues to stand strong to this day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMGg1_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

Now transformed into a riverside restaurant, this spot is a destination for plenty of travelers who come out this way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F2kd_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

The menu varies widely, from salads, bar sides, burgers, and sandwiches, to salmon and other specials to make you feel a bit fancier on your visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uR4Me_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

The pizza is also a great pick, with plenty of toppings to make it your own, or options to pick a blend they've already tested out before. Who wouldn't love a pizza with bacon, more bacon, and pork on top?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp3ln_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

The first Friday of the month is for BBQ ribs if you can get there on time, and on Sunday evenings, you can expect a show from the "open mic" crowd. With small town service and a menu like that, there's nothing more we could ask for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWQ6T_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

This restaurant on the river is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdsays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXCK2_0c2wxRTu00
The General Store Pub Facebook

If you’d like to learn more about this restaurant on the river, check out the General Store Pub Facebook page or the official General Store Pub website .

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Iowa is for people who LOVE the Hawkeye State.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

