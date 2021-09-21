CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Forget The Resorts, Rent This Charming Waterfront Stargazer Tent In Iowa Instead

By Paige Pfeifer
Most can agree that few things in this world are more beautiful than a sky full of stars. With the addition of wide-open spaces and the roar of running water, you’re looking at a pretty serene space. And check it out: Riverfront Stargazer Bell Tent in Stuart, Iowa, has it all. Why stay in a sterile hotel when you can stay in nature as incredible as it gets?

To begin: yes, it is a bonafide tent. But with the lights and cozy interior, this tent gives off a more glamorous vibe than a rough-and-tumble feeling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0rQB_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb

You won’t be inside much, judging by the incredible scenery that surrounds the tent, but the interior is as good as a tent’s can get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcnJK_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb
There are four cots, a rug, a couple of chairs, and a table with cabinets.

The amenities don’t end inside, either: this listing comes with an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, drinking water, and a generator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wq8V_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb

One of the greatest things about this tent is that it’s right on the South Raccoon River, giving guests not only spectacular views, but access to a body of water that’s perfect for a summer retreat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDqYb_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb

The area around the tent is spacious, with plenty of room to play games, let pets roam, and lounge around in the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhdhI_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb

There is also a nice wooded area just behind the tent, with plentiful trees that are great for providing shade on those warmer afternoons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f47ib_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb

Staring up at the stars is the way every day should end. And at the Stargazer Tent, it can be!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uw0I_0c2wxG1900
Ben / AirBnb

The tent is located in Stuart, Iowa, right off of the South Raccoon River. At only $79 a night, this is such an incredible option for any nature lover out there! If you want to stay in Iowa, look no further.

