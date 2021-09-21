CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix thriller series ‘Hit & Run’ canceled after one season

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has selected not to renew geopolitical espionage thriller Hit and Run, co-made, executive produced and featured by Fauda’s Lior Raz, briefly season. The news comes a month and a half after the release of Season 1, which finished with a significant cliffhanger. Hit and Run, which additionally featured Sanaa...

