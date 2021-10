Northwestern dining and services workers voted Wednesday to authorize a strike from Compass Group, the University’s food service provider. Out of about 200 workers, 95% voted in favor of the strike — part of an effort to bring Compass Group back to the bargaining table after they presented workers with an offer that did not include any of the union’s demands, according to SESP junior Neva Legallet, a Students Organizing for Labor Rights member. The workers are demanding a $19.88 hourly wage and consistent health insurance coverage.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 DAYS AGO