Chic bohemian honeymoon looks for the modern bride
Wedding planning can consume your life for a year or two, so it's no surprise couples need an immediate break after to decompress and bask in newlywed bliss somewhere warm and relaxing with excellent room service! But what to pack? Today we're sharing some gorgeous honeymoon looks from the new Girl & A Serious Dream collection. Think breezy dresses for days out exploring, stunning broderie Anglaise eyelet robes for beach or poolside and French lace lingerie for intimate moments with your beau. The new 'Getaway' collection has everything you need for a honeymoon capsule wardrobe so we're excited to share the inspiring lookbook with you today, shot in Marrakesh by D'Arcy Benincosa.weddingsparrow.com
