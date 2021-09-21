CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

​Chic bohemian honeymoon looks for the modern bride

weddingsparrow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedding planning can consume your life for a year or two, so it's no surprise couples need an immediate break after to decompress and bask in newlywed bliss somewhere warm and relaxing with excellent room service! But what to pack? Today we're sharing some gorgeous honeymoon looks from the new Girl & A Serious Dream collection. Think breezy dresses for days out exploring, stunning broderie Anglaise eyelet robes for beach or poolside and French lace lingerie for intimate moments with your beau. The new 'Getaway' collection has everything you need for a honeymoon capsule wardrobe so we're excited to share the inspiring lookbook with you today, shot in Marrakesh by D'Arcy Benincosa.

weddingsparrow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

10 best luxury handbags for fashion lovers this season

A designer bag might not be the most practical purchase, but it's been a hard couple of years for everyone and if you can afford to give yourself or someone you love one indulgent thing, why not make it a daily accessory that will get a a lifetime of use? We looked at some of the most attractive bags on the market currently and chose many that give off an air of elegance and sophistication, but still have that high-end edge that makes them stand out from the standard tote. Whether you're a classic Chanel type or want something a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mysuncoast.com

Bride discovers she has the wrong wedding dress after 17 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman recently discovered the wedding dress that she has had for the last 17 years does not belong to her. Susan Stephenson is searching for the dress she wore on her wedding day in 2004, WXIX-TV reported. Her mother had the dress preserved after...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

The Countess of Wessex looks so chic in new dress for royal outing

The Countess of Wessex looked oh so chic on Thursday as she stepped out in a new dress from Max Mara during her royal visit to Northern Ireland. Sophie was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, as they embarked on a busy day of engagements, including visiting South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigmore Trees, Elmfield Market and the Balmoral Show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wallpaper*

These chic brooches bring modernity to Victorian-inspired design

Brooches become bold statement pieces in the hands of Polish jewellery brand ParelParel, which adds a modern edge to traditional design codes with the unveiling of two new pieces. The jewellery designs, gloriously oversized, mark a collaboration with Portuguese fashion brand Meet Paula. The brands have created two large Victorian-inspired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honeymoon#Ode#Garden Parties#Bohemian#Lingerie#French
myneworleans.com

Dream Honeymoons: Win a Hilton Honeymoon When You Register with Honeyfund

You already own a lot of frying pans and forks. When you got engaged and began to plan your honeymoon, you knew you didn’t want duplicates. “Let’s sign up for Honeyfund,” she suggested. She had to tell you what it was — a free honeymoon (and wedding) gift cash registry. It was a great way, she had said, to make sure you received gifts you could use — not more mixing bowls, steak knives or towels. Plus, she explained that people loved the idea of giving you something they could watch you use as you posted your life on Instagram. “It’s kind of like they get to participate in the honeymoon,” she said.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Nail the Chic Stiletto Look Without All the Wobbling in These Heels

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whoever invented the stiletto heel was obviously more focused on aesthetics rather than comfort! Don’t get Us wrong — stilettos are utterly gorgeous and they can seriously upgrade any outfit, but we’re rarely excited to wear them. They’re just not the most feet-friendly footwear!
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Design Taxi

‘The Princess Bride’ Returns For The Modern Age In The Form Of NFTs

Forget action figures and bobblehead toys—these days, it’s all about the shiny new digital art that no one but yourself can own. A sign of the times, The Princess Bride is celebrating its 34th anniversary with a fresh array of non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles. The collection, a collaboration between Worldwide...
MOVIES
SPY

Meet Our Stylish and Warm Layering Secret Weapon This Season — the Cashmere Sweater

The cashmere sweater has extraordinary versatility in any modern man’s wardrobe, and cashmere’s luxurious connotation is just an added bonus. There are several levels and grades of cashmere, but even the most basic thereof is wonderfully soft — just a 5-10% addition of the fiber to any garment can lend a warm and cloud-like feel that is unrivaled by most fabrics. That being said, cashmere sweaters are some of the best sweaters known to man. Cheap cashmere, however, is something to stay away from as it tends to pill and lose its shape quickly. But don’t worry, this is why we...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Looks Effortlessly Chic in Black Ruffle Dress and Checkerboard Print Slides

Emma Roberts looks effortlessly chic in an Instagram post today where she donned a black dress. The oversized style featured billowing sleeves and a ruffled hem with an asymmetric silhouette. The actress complemented her minimalist style with a pair of checkerboard-inspired slides and Live Lokai bracelets. The bracelets are part of the St. Jude campaign to end childhood cancer. As the “Holidate” star continues her motherhood duties, she has been keeping flats and sandals as a must-have in her shoe repertoire. From beloved Birkenstock clogs to Vans sneakers and Converse kicks, Roberts leans toward comfortable footwear. Checkerboard-inspired pieces have been seen...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

Irina Shayk rocked a gown nearly 25 years old to the Mugler exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition. She wore a Mugler dress from its 1997 couture collection. The dress included a plunging neckline and a fishtail design. The gown featured a multicolored patterned print and a sequined detail along with a flowing train. Shayk also added a pair of sheer black gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event. The Russian runway star wore closed-toed heels with her dramatic gown. The heels were dark with multicolored sparkles...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Yara Shahidi Looked DIVINE and Oh So Chic In Her 2021 Emmys Dress

Yara Shahidi just made us all green with envy the way she was working her dress at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards! The young actress and activist wore a lime Dior gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and fit-and-flare waist. Oh, and the necklace she paired with the look? Just worth more than $1 million. Casual. Needless to say, the whole ensemble gave! Have a look:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy