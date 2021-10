Steve Stricker admits he is the latest US Ryder Cup captain with no idea how to “contain” European talisman Ian Poulter.Poulter has been a central figure in the contest ever since winning four points in a losing cause on his second appearance in 2008 at Valhalla, where he beat Stricker 3 and 2 in the Sunday singles.The 45-year-old Englishman also won four points as he inspired the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ in 2012 and was given a wild card by European captain Padraig Harrington for this week’s contest at Whistling Straits despite being without a win since April 2018.I aspire to,...

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO