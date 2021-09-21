Lancaster city middle school renamed for beloved educator [photos]

The School District of Lancaster community on Tuesday gathered to dedicate Jackson Middle School, which was recently renamed to honor the late educator and civil rights pioneer Hazel I. Jackson. Jackson, who died in 2014 at 87 years old, was the first Black woman to teach in Lancaster and at Millersville University. She began teaching English at the former Hand Middle School in 1961 before becoming an assistant professor of English and African-American literature in 1970. The Lancaster school board stripped Hand Middle School of its name in July 2020, and the name officially changed to Jackson Middle School on July 1.