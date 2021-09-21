CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copper Has More To Lose After ‘Evergrande Crunch’

By Barani Krishnan/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper has lost 16% from this year’s record highs, recoiling from the debt crisis at China’s property developer Evergrande as well as Beijing’s determination to use stockpiles of the metal—rather than pricey imports—to control inflation. With prices settling at $4.115 per pound on New York’s COMEX on Monday versus the...

za.investing.com

Related
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, eye China power crunch

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Asian shares mainly drifted lower Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was 0.13% lower on...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of cash crunch

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande's electric car unit warned on Friday it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Evergrande outcome has more importance than markets are giving it

Outlook: In the US, the news of note today is new home sales, forecast up a little more than Aug (708,0000) at 714,000 but likely to disappoint, according to Trading Economics, which sees only 710,000. This is still well under 972,000 in July of 2020 “as high prices due to rising material costs continue to weigh on buyers' affordability.”
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

London copper rebounds as Evergrande worries fade

(Sept 22): London copper prices advanced on Wednesday, driven by easing default fears around property giant China Evergrande after its main unit said it would to pay some bond interest due later this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 3.1% to $9,255 a tonne by 0524 GMT,...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Copper jumps 3% as markets cheer Evergrande deal

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices shot up 3% on Wednesday on relief that China's debt-burdened Evergrande would pay interest on a domestic bond, easing fears that the property giant's troubles might hit the global economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 3.4% to $9,277 a...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying

Gold, XAU, Fed, FOMC, China, Risk Trends – Talking Points. Gold prices remain resilient after China’s Evergrande announces payment. XAU/USD prepares for a Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday. Copper shoots over 2% higher after PBOC shores up liquidity in economy. Gold is on track to break a two-week losing...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Copper Price Forecast: Evergrande Contagion Infects Charts

Copper prices are quickly heading back towards their August low – and perhaps lower. Copper demand continues to outstrip supply, according to the recent update from the International Copper Study Group. However, speculation around China’s Evergrande and what it may mean for Chinese property development is punishing copper prices in...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

China Evergrande Credit Crunch Sparks Contagion Fears

Investing.com - The troubles of China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) have continued to dominate headlines this week after it warned that it could default on its astronomical debt because of a cash crunch, with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) speculating on Monday that “Beijing would only be compelled to step in if there is a far-reaching contagion causing multiple major developers to fail and posing systemic risks to the economy.”
MARKETS
mining.com

Copper price back below $9,000 on Evergrande jitters

The copper price fell on Tuesday as a debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group spurred a sell-off across markets and stoked worries about the demand for the metal used widely in construction. Copper for delivery in December fell 0.6% from Monday’s settlement price, touching $4.090 per pound ($8,998...
INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Evergrande, and more important things

Regarding Evergrande, if someone says “Lehman moment,” stop listening (unless there’s a “not a” preceding it). If they say “contagion” and tell American finance stories, stop listening. If they say “counter-party risk,” stop listening. The concepts don’t apply, because the Chinese financial system is largely not commercial. It’s largely a government arm.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Copper slides to 1-month low as Evergrande crisis spurs selling

(Updates prices and paragraph on technicals) By Pratima Desai LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Monday fell to one-month lows as the prospect of a debt default at China property developer Evergrande Group fuelled a sell-off across financial markets and investors headed for the safe haven dollar. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 3.2% at $9,010 a tonne at 1603 GMT.
INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

Evergrande Stock Dipped Over 10% in Hong Kong Market After More Red Flags Persists on Imminent Collapse

As of September 20, Evergrande stock has lost approximately 86%, 84.7%, and 78.89% in the past year, YTD, and three months respectively. China Evergrande Group (HK: 3333) stock closed the Hong Kong session on Monday, September 20, trading at HK$ 2.280, down 10.24%. The forecasted fall of Evergrande has brought down the Hang Seng index, particularly the futures contract. Moreover, the Chinese market is significantly bolstered by the constitution and real estate industry.
STOCKS
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams. But it is now smothered by a $300 billion liabilities burden that has crushed its credit rating, share prices and reputation among a once-adoring public. Throughout last week, the concourse outside Evergrande's mirrored offices in the southeastern city of Shenzhen was occupied by unpaid contractors, angry sales agents and investors -- scenes echoed across a country where prolonged protest is rarely tolerated.
ECONOMY

