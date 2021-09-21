Hocking College student athlete makes history
NELSONVILLE – A Hocking College student and football player has achieved a number of accomplishments for the record books, the college announced Friday. According to a news release, Caden Cox is a freshman at Hocking College, pursuing an Associate of Technical Study degree with a focus on Canine Programs and Performing Arts. He is a kicker on the Hocking College Hawks Football team, a member of the Theater Club, and a student employee on campus.www.logandaily.com
