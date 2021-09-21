CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia responsible for Alexander Litvinenko’s assassination, European court rules

By CNN Newsource
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia was responsible for killing Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian agent turned Kremlin critic who died in London by polonium poisoning in 2006, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said Tuesday. The ruling found that “Russia was responsible for assassination of Aleksandr Litvinenko in the UK.”. “The Court found...

