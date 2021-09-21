TDP-43 regulates GAD1 mRNA splicing and GABA signaling in Drosophila CNS
Alterations in the function of the RNA-binding protein TDP-43 are largely associated with the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a devastating disease of the human motor system that leads to motoneurons degeneration and reduced life expectancy by molecular mechanisms not well known. In our previous work, we found that the expression levels of the glutamic acid decarboxylase enzyme (GAD1), responsible for converting glutamate to γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA), were downregulated in TBPH-null flies and motoneurons derived from ALS patients carrying mutations in TDP-43, suggesting that defects in the regulation of GAD1 may lead to neurodegeneration by affecting neurotransmitter balance. In this study, we observed that TBPH was required for the regulation of GAD1 pre-mRNA splicing and the levels of GABA in the Drosophila central nervous system (CNS). Interestingly, we discovered that pharmacological treatments aimed to potentiate GABA neurotransmission were able to revert locomotion deficiencies in TBPH-minus flies, revealing novel mechanisms and therapeutic strategies in ALS.www.nature.com
