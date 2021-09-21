CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

No association between cortical dopamine D2 receptor availability and cognition in antipsychotic-naive first-episode psychosis

By Maria Lee ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4080-4030
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCognitive impairment is an important predictor of disability in schizophrenia. Dopamine neurotransmission in cortical brain regions has been suggested to be of importance for higher-order cognitive processes. The aim of this study was to examine the relationship between extrastriatal dopamine D2-R availability and cognitive function, using positron emission tomography and the high-affinity D2-R radioligand [11C]FLB 457, in an antipsychotic-naive sample of 18 first-episode psychosis patients and 16 control subjects. We observed no significant associations between D2-R binding in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex or hippocampus (β = 0.013–0.074, partial r = −0.037–0.273, p = 0.131–0.841). Instead, using Bayesian statistics, we found moderate support for the null hypothesis of no relationship (BFH0:H1 = 3.3–8.2). Theoretically, our findings may suggest a lack of detrimental effects of D2-R antagonist drugs on cognition in schizophrenia patients, in line with clinical observations.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Kainate receptor modulation by NETO2

Glutamate-gated kainate receptors are ubiquitous in the central nervous system of vertebrates, mediate synaptic transmission at the postsynapse and modulate transmitter release at the presynapse1,2,3,4,5,6,7. In the brain, the trafficking, gating kinetics and pharmacology of kainate receptors are tightly regulated by neuropilin and tolloid-like (NETO) proteins8,9,10,11. Here we report cryo-electron microscopy structures of homotetrameric GluK2 in complex with NETO2 at inhibited and desensitized states, illustrating variable stoichiometry of GluK2–NETO2 complexes, with one or two NETO2 subunits associating with GluK2. We find that NETO2 accesses only two broad faces of kainate receptors, intermolecularly crosslinking the lower lobe of ATDA/C, the upper lobe of LBDB/D and the lower lobe of LBDA/C, illustrating how NETO2 regulates receptor-gating kinetics. The transmembrane helix of NETO2 is positioned proximal to the selectivity filter and competes with the amphiphilic H1 helix after M4 for interaction with an intracellular cap domain formed by the M1–M2 linkers of the receptor, revealing how rectification is regulated by NETO2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dopamine facilitates associative memory encoding in the entorhinal cortex

Mounting evidence shows that dopamine in the striatum is critically involved in reward-based reinforcement learning1,2. However, it remains unclear how dopamine reward signals influence the entorhinal–hippocampal circuit, another brain network that is crucial for learning and memory3,4,5. Here, using cell-type-specific electrophysiological recording6, we show that dopamine signals from the ventral tegmental area and substantia nigra control the encoding of cue–reward association rules in layer 2a fan cells of the lateral entorhinal cortex (LEC). When mice learned novel olfactory cue–reward associations using a pre-learned association rule, spike representations of LEC fan cells grouped newly learned rewarded cues with a pre-learned rewarded cue, but separated them from a pre-learned unrewarded cue. Optogenetic inhibition of fan cells impaired the learning of new associations while sparing the retrieval of pre-learned memory. Using fibre photometry, we found that dopamine sends novelty-induced reward expectation signals to the LEC. Inhibition of LEC dopamine signals disrupted the associative encoding of fan cells and impaired learning performance. These results suggest that LEC fan cells represent a cognitive map of abstract task rules, and that LEC dopamine facilitates the incorporation of new memories into this map.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic and epigenetic coordination of cortical interneuron development

One of the hallmarks of the cerebral cortex is the extreme diversity of interneurons1,2,3. The two largest subtypes of cortical interneurons, parvalbumin- and somatostatin-positive cells, are morphologically and functionally distinct in adulthood but arise from common lineages within the medial ganglionic eminence4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. This makes them an attractive model for studying the generation of cell diversity. Here we examine how developmental changes in transcription and chromatin structure enable these cells to acquire distinct identities in the mouse cortex. Generic interneuron features are first detected upon cell cycle exit through the opening of chromatin at distal elements. By constructing cell-type-specific gene regulatory networks, we observed that parvalbumin- and somatostatin-positive cells initiate distinct programs upon settling within the cortex. We used these networks to model the differential transcriptional requirement of a shared regulator, Mef2c, and confirmed the accuracy of our predictions through experimental loss-of-function experiments. We therefore reveal how a common molecular program diverges to enable these neuronal subtypes to acquire highly specialized properties by adulthood. Our methods provide a framework for examining the emergence of cellular diversity, as well as for quantifying and predicting the effect of candidate genes on cell-type-specific development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypothalamic structural integrity and temporal complexity of cortical information processing at rest in migraine without aura patients between attacks

The hypothalamus has been attributed an important role during the premonitory phase of a migraine attack. Less is known about the role played by the hypothalamus in the interictal period and its relationship with the putative neurocognitive networks previously identified in the pathophysiology of migraine. Our aim was to test whether the hypothalamic microstructure would be altered during the interictal period and whether this co-existed with aberrant connectivity at cortical level. We collected multimodal MRI data from 20 untreated patients with migraine without aura between attacks (MO) and 20 healthy controls (HC) and studied fractional anisotropy, mean (MD), radial (RD), and axial diffusivity of the hypothalamus ROI as a whole from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). Moreover, we performed an exploratory analysis of the same DTI metrics separately for the anterior and posterior hypothalamic ROIs bilaterally. From resting-state functional MRI, we estimated the Higuchi’s fractal dimension (FD), an index of temporal complexity sensible to describe non-periodic patterns characterizing BOLD signature. Finally, we correlated neuroimaging findings with migraine clinical features. In comparison to HC, MO had significantly higher MD, AD, and RD values within the hypothalamus. These findings were confirmed also in the exploratory analysis on the sub-regions of the hypothalamus bilaterally, with the addition of lower FA values on the posterior ROIs. Patients showed higher FD values within the salience network (SN) and the cerebellum, and lower FD values within the primary visual (PV) network compared to HC. We found a positive correlation between cerebellar and SN FD values and severity of migraine. Our findings of hypothalamic abnormalities between migraine attacks may form part of the neuroanatomical substrate that predisposes the onset of the prodromal phase and, therefore, the initiation of an attack. The peculiar fractal dimensionality we found in PV, SN, and cerebellum may be interpreted as an expression of abnormal efficiency demand of brain networks devoted to the integration of sensory, emotional, and cognitive information related to the severity of migraine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Impairment#Longitudinal Study#Cohort Study#Extrastriatal#D2 R#Positron#Schizophrenia9#Hc#Fep
Nature.com

Diagnostic accuracy of multiplex polymerase chain reaction on tissue biopsies in periprosthetic joint infections

The diagnosis and treatment of periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) currently relies on cultures, which are time-consuming and often fail. Multiplex PCR assays promise reliable and prompt results, but have been heterogeneously evaluated. In this study, we analyse multiplex PCR in pathogen identification using only tissue biopsies. 42 patients after revision arthroplasty of the hip or knee were evaluated using multiplex PCR to identify microorganisms. The patients were classified according to the diagnostic criteria published by Zimmerli et al. and the results were compared to the respective microbiological cultures. PJI was detected in 15 patients and 27 revisions were aseptic. The multiplex PCR of tissue biopsies had a sensitivity of 0.3 (95% CI 0.12–0.62), a specificity of 1.0 (0.87–1.0), a positive predictive value of 1.0 (0.48–1.0) and a negative predictive value of 0.73 (0.56–0.86). The diagnostic accuracy of multiplex PCR on tissue biopsy samples is low in comparison to routine microbiological cultures. The evaluation of tissue biopsies using multiplex PCR was prone to false negative results. However, multiplex PCR assays have the advantage of rapid pathogen identification. We therefore recommend further investigation of multiplex PCR in the setting of suspected PJI with a careful choice of specimens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multifaceted empathy differences in children and adults with autism

Although empathy impairments have been reported in autistic individuals, there is no clear consensus on how emotional valence influences this multidimensional process. In this study, we use the Multifaceted Empathy Test for juveniles (MET-J) to interrogate emotional and cognitive empathy in 184 participants (ages 8–59 years, 83 autistic) under the robust Bayesian inference framework. Group comparisons demonstrate previously unreported interaction effects between: (1) valence and autism diagnosis in predictions of emotional resonance, and (2) valence and age group in predictions of arousal to images portraying positive and negative facial expressions. These results extend previous studies using the MET by examining differential effects of emotional valence in a large sample of autistic children and adults with average or above-average intelligence. We report impaired cognitive empathy in autism, and subtle differences in emotional empathy characterized by less distinction between emotional resonance to positive vs. negative facial expressions in autism compared to neurotypicals. Reduced emotional differentiation between positive and negative affect in others could be a mechanism for diminished social reciprocity that poses a universal challenge for people with autism. These component- and valence- specific findings are of clinical relevance for the development and implementation of target-specific social interventions in autism.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-Seq analysis and comparison of corneal epithelium in keratoconus and myopia patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18480-x, published online 10 January 2018. In the original version of this Article, a relevant paper on the detection of PLLP in human corneal epithelium during KC pathogenesis was not cited. This article is now cited as Ref 56 and discussed. As a result, in the Conclusion,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated multi-omics analysis of RB-loss identifies widespread cellular programming and synthetic weaknesses

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02495-2, published online 17 August 2021. The wrong Supplementary Data 2 was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct version. The html version of this article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Brandon Nicolay. Present address: Agios Pharmaceutical, Cambridge,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

COVIDrugNet: a network-based web tool to investigate the drugs currently in clinical trial to contrast COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge problem of public health that requires the implementation of all available means to contrast it, and drugs are one of them. In this context, we observed an unmet need of depicting the continuously evolving scenario of the ongoing drug clinical trials through an easy-to-use, freely accessible online tool. Starting from this consideration, we developed COVIDrugNet (http://compmedchem.unibo.it/covidrugnet), a web application that allows users to capture a holistic view and keep up to date on how the clinical drug research is responding to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here, we describe the web app and show through some examples how one can explore the whole landscape of medicines in clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and try to probe the consistency of the current approaches with the available biological and pharmacological evidence. We conclude that careful analyses of the COVID-19 drug-target system based on COVIDrugNet can help to understand the biological implications of the proposed drug options, and eventually improve the search for more effective therapies.
INTERNET
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Whole-genome sequencing reveals the effect of vaccination on the evolution of Bordetella pertussis

The original version of this Article contains an error in the spelling of the author Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela which is incorrectly given as Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksila. These authors contributed equally: Yinghua Xu, Bin Liu and Kirsi Gröndahl-Yli-Hannuksela. Key Laboratory of the Ministry of Health for Research on Quality and Standardization of Biotech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of cortical microstructure with amyloid-β and tau: impact on cognitive decline, neurodegeneration, and clinical progression in older adults

Noninvasive biomarkers of early neuronal injury may help identify cognitively normal individuals at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD). A recent diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) method allows assessing cortical microstructure via cortical mean diffusivity (cMD), suggested to be more sensitive than macrostructural neurodegeneration. Here, we aimed to investigate the association of cMD with amyloid-β and tau pathology in older adults, and whether cMD predicts longitudinal cognitive decline, neurodegeneration and clinical progression. The study sample comprised n = 196 cognitively normal older adults (mean[SD] 72.5 [9.4] years; 114 women [58.2%]) from the Harvard Aging Brain Study. At baseline, all participants underwent structural MRI, DWI, 11C-Pittsburgh compound-B-PET, 18F-flortaucipir-PET imaging, and cognitive assessments. Longitudinal measures of Preclinical Alzheimer Cognitive Composite-5 were available for n = 186 individuals over 3.72 (1.96)-year follow-up. Prospective clinical follow-up was available for n = 163 individuals over 3.2 (1.7) years. Surface-based image analysis assessed vertex-wise relationships between cMD, global amyloid-β, and entorhinal and inferior-temporal tau. Multivariable regression, mixed effects models and Cox proportional hazards regression assessed longitudinal cognition, brain structural changes and clinical progression. Tau, but not amyloid-β, was positively associated with cMD in AD-vulnerable regions. Correcting for baseline demographics and cognition, increased cMD predicted steeper cognitive decline, which remained significant after correcting for amyloid-β, thickness, and entorhinal tau; there was a synergistic interaction between cMD and both amyloid-β and tau on cognitive slope. Regional cMD predicted hippocampal atrophy rate, independently from amyloid-β, tau, and thickness. Elevated cMD predicted progression to mild cognitive impairment. Cortical microstructure is a noninvasive biomarker that independently predicts subsequent cognitive decline, neurodegeneration and clinical progression, suggesting utility in clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Effectiveness of human-origin Lactobacillus plantarum PL-02 in improving muscle mass, exercise performance and anti-fatigue

Gut microbiota is very important for energy metabolism and regulation, which in turn affect the health and physiological functions of the host, and provide energy required for exercise. Supplementation with probiotics may be one of the ways to change the gut microbiota. In recent years, many studies have shown that probiotic supplementation can effectively improve sports performance. In this study, we screened Lactobacillus plantarum (PL-02), a probiotic of human-origin, from the intestines of 2008 Olympic women's 48 kg weightlifting gold medalist and explored the role of PL-02 in improved exercise endurance performance, reduced fatigue biochemical parameters, and changes in body composition. Male Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) mice were assigned to 0, 2.05 × 109, 4.10 × 109 and 1.03 × 1010 CFU/kg/day groups and were fed by oral gavage once daily for 4 weeks. The results showed that 4 weeks of PL-02 supplementation could significantly increase muscle mass, muscle strength and endurance performance, and hepatic and muscular glycogen storage. Furthermore, PL-02 could significantly decrease lactate, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), ammonia, and creatine kinase (CK) levels after exercise (p < 0.05). We believe that PL-02 can be used as a supplement to improve exercise performance and for its anti-fatigue effect.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phase Conjugated and Transparent Wavelength Conversions of Nyquist 16-QAM Signals Employing a Single-Layer Graphene Coated Fiber Device

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep22379, published online 02 March 2016. This Article describes the extension of our previous work, cited in the Article as Reference 26. The studies are scientifically distinct as they describe different nonlinear optics applications of the same home-made graphene coated fiber device. However, due to the conceptual similarities in the study design and related research questions some of the text has been re-used between these papers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between socioeconomic position and cystatin C in the Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study

Social inequalities in health and disease are well studied. Less information is available on inequalities in biomarker levels indicating subclinical stages of disease such as cystatin C, an early diagnostic marker of renal dysfunction and predictor for cardiovascular disease. We evaluated the relationship between cystatin C, socioeconomic position (SEP) and established cardiovascular risk factors in a population-based study. In 4475 men and women aged 45–75 years participating in the baseline examination of the Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study cystatin C was measured from serum samples with a nephelometric assay. SEP was assessed by education and household income. Linear regression models were used to analyse the association between SEP and cystatin C as well as the impact of cardiovascular risk factors (i.e., body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, diabetes mellitus, blood lipids, C-reactive protein, smoking) on this association. After adjustment for age and sex cystatin C decreased by 0.019 mg/l (95% confidence interval (CI) − 0.030 to − 0.008) per five years of education. While using a categorical education variable cystatin C presented 0.039 mg/l (95% CI 0.017–0.061) higher in men and women in the lowest educational category (≤ 10 years of education) compared to the highest category (≥ 18 years). Concerning income, cystatin C decreased by 0.014 mg/l (95% CI − 0.021 to − 0.006) per 1000 € after adjustment for age and sex. For men and women in the lowest income quartile cystatin C was 0.024 mg/l (95% CI 0.009–0.038) higher compared to the highest income quartile. After adjusting for established cardiovascular risk factors the observed associations were substantially diminished. Social inequalities seem to play a role in subclinical stages of renal dysfunction, which are also related to development of cardiovascular disease. Adjustment for traditional cardiovascular risk factors showed that these risk factors largely explain the association between SEP and cystatin C.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mu opioid receptors on hippocampal GABAergic interneurons are critical for the antidepressant effects of tianeptine

Tianeptine is an atypical antidepressant used in Europe to treat patients who respond poorly to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). The recent discovery that tianeptine is a mu opioid receptor (MOR) agonist has provided a potential avenue for expanding our understanding of antidepressant treatment beyond the monoamine hypothesis. Thus, our studies aim to understand the neural circuits underlying tianeptine’s antidepressant effects. We show that tianeptine induces rapid antidepressant-like effects in mice after as little as one week of treatment. Critically, we also demonstrate that tianeptine’s mechanism of action is distinct from fluoxetine in two important aspects: (1) tianeptine requires MORs for its chronic antidepressant-like effect, while fluoxetine does not, and (2) unlike fluoxetine, tianeptine does not promote hippocampal neurogenesis. Using cell-type specific MOR knockouts we further show that MOR expression on GABAergic cells—specifically somatostatin-positive neurons—is necessary for the acute and chronic antidepressant-like responses to tianeptine. Using central infusion of tianeptine, we also implicate the ventral hippocampus as a potential site of antidepressant action. Moreover, we show a dissociation between the antidepressant-like phenotype and other opioid-like phenotypes resulting from acute tianeptine administration such as analgesia, conditioned place preference, and hyperlocomotion. Taken together, these results suggest a novel entry point for understanding what circuit dysregulations may occur in depression, as well as possible targets for the development of new classes of antidepressant drugs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

EPAC2 acts as a negative regulator in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis of human microvascular endothelial cells

Angiogenesis is physiologically essential for embryogenesis and development and reinitiated in adult animals during tissue growth and repair. Forming new vessels from the walls of existing vessels occurs as a multistep process coordinated by sprouting, branching, and a new lumenized network formation. However, little is known regarding the molecular mechanisms that form new tubular structures, especially molecules regulating the proper network density of newly formed capillaries. This study conducted microarray analyses in human primary microvascular endothelial cells (HMVECs) plated on Matrigel. The RAPGEF4 gene that encodes exchange proteins directly activated by cAMP 2 (EPAC2) proteins was increased in Matrigel-driven tubulogenesis. Tube formation was suppressed by the overexpression of EPAC2 and enhanced by EPAC2 knockdown in endothelial cells. Endothelial cell morphology was changed to round cell morphology by EPAC2 overexpression, while EPAC2 knockdown showed an elongated cell shape with filopodia-like protrusions. Furthermore, increased EPAC2 inhibited endothelial cell migration, and ablation of EPAC2 inversely enhanced cell mobility. These results suggest that EPAC2 affects the morphology and migration of microvascular endothelial cells and is involved in the termination and proper network formation of vascular tubes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of a common UMOD variant on kidney function, blood pressure, cognitive and physical function in a community-based cohort of older adults

In genome-wide association studies, genetic variants in the UMOD gene associate with kidney function, blood pressure (BP), and hypertension. Elevated BP is linked to kidney function and impaired cognitive as well as physical performance in later life. We investigated the association between UMOD rs4293393–A > G and kidney function, BP, cognitive and physical function in the Berlin Aging Study II (BASE–II). Data of 1556 older BASE–II participants (mean age 68.2 ± 3.7 years) were analyzed. BP was determined by standardized automated measurements, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by CKD Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine equation. Cognitive function was assessed by Mini-Mental State Examination and Digit Symbol Substitution Test, while physical function by Handgrip Strength and Timed Up and Go-Test. Association analyses were performed by covariance and logistic regression models adjusting for sex. G–allele carriers at UMOD rs4293393 exhibited significantly higher eGFR values compared to non–carriers (AA, 76.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.7–77.2 vs. AG, 78.4 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 77.3–79.5 vs. GG, 78.5 ml/min/1.73 m², CI: 75.4–81.7; P = 0.010), and a lower risk of eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (AG, OR: 0.63, CI: 0.41–0.97, P = 0.033). However, UMOD rs4293393 genotypes were not associated with BP, diagnosis of hypertension or cognitive and physical function parameters. Our data corroborate previous findings on the association of UMOD rs4293393-G with better kidney function in older adults. However, no association between UMOD and BP or physical and cognitive parameters in these community-dwelling older adults was detected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A nanounit strategy reverses immune suppression of exosomal PD-L1 and is associated with enhanced ferroptosis

In addition to increasing the expression of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), tumor cells can also secrete exosomal PD-L1 to suppress T cell activity. Emerging evidence has revealed that exosomal PD-L1 resists immune checkpoint blockade, and may contribute to resistance to therapy. In this scenario, suppressing the secretion of tumor-derived exosomes may aid therapy. Here, we develop an assembly of exosome inhibitor (GW4869) and ferroptosis inducer (Fe3+) via amphiphilic hyaluronic acid. Cooperation between the two active components in the constructed nanounit induces an anti-tumor immunoresponse to B16F10 melanoma cells and stimulates cytotoxic T lymphocytes and immunological memory. The nanounit enhances the response to PD-L1 checkpoint blockade and may represent a therapeutic strategy for enhancing the response to this therapy.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy