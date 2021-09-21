CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona in crisis: Awful football, fan anger, loss of identity, spiraling debt and Koeman vs. Laporta

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are in a state of crisis, of that there can be no doubt. It is potentially the greatest crisis in the club's history -- even including the four decades spent while Spain was run by a right-wing dictator who disliked Catalan culture, banned the language and imprisoned or "disappeared" many from that city and its environs -- but question a dozen different people and you'll almost certainly get a dozen different answers as to what they they believe the true crisis at the club to be.

