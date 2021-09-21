Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Rigby Reardon (Steve Martin) is your stereotypical film noir gumshoe: he’s got dusty office and a cynical world view, a drinking problem and the traumatic childhood to back it up. His scummy life’s turned topsy-turvy when into his office walks a dame like no other: Juliet Forest (Rachel Ward), the heiress of a noted scientist who died recently under mysterious circumstances. Rigby takes not only the case, but a personal interest in the comely client. When each of the leads in her daddy’s untimely death turn up dead one after the other, Rigby begins to suspect the case might involve a bigger conspiracy than anyone could have imagined.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0