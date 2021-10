“We are all a million things at once,” Yaa Gyasi has said about “Transcendent Kingdom.”. Her book uses fiction to explore the very real issues of race, immigration, science, faith and family. In it, we meet Gifty, a graduate student in neuroscience and the only member of her Ghanaian family born in the United States, as she examines her family’s experience of immigrating and her own place in the world.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO