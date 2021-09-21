CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: A lower wage for tipped workers perpetuates inequalities

By Editor-in-Chief Alex Aultman
Alestle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaising the minimum wage has been a frequent topic of discussion the last few years, but few mention how much the minimum wage of tipped workers lags behind. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, but the minimum wage for servers and hospitality workers is only $2.13. In Illinois, our minimum wage is $11 (until it is raised in 2022) and the tipped wage is $6.60.

