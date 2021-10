There is a place for students, faculty and community members to come together off campus. It’s called Late Night for the Planet. This student-driven talk show hosts interviewees every third Wednesday of the month at Olive Ridley’s. At 8 p.m., the games and questions began as these students, faculty and community members came together as an audience. The team consists of seniors Clarice Knelly, Hadar Pepperstone and Emma Stewart. Associate Professor Curt Gervich from the Center for Earth and Environmental Sciences is the advisor for this talk show, which was established in the spring of 2019.

6 DAYS AGO