Immigration

Haitian migrants follow dangerous path to U.S.

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs thousands of Haitian immigrants arrive in the U.S. seeking asylum, NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard shows where their dangerous journey begins. Sept. 21, 2021.

Mercury News

In pictures: Haitian migrant influx at the U.S.-Mexico border

American immigration officials sent approximately 4,000 Haitian migrants seeking asylum back to Haiti on flights organized by the Department of Homeland Security over the last 10 days as part of a plan to clear an encampment of up to 15,000 people under the international bridge at the border town of Del Rio, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Haitian
Reuters

Haitian migrants in Colombia weigh journey to U.S. after deportations

NECOCLI, Colombia (Reuters) - Many Haitian migrants heading north through Colombia are weighing whether to continue their journey to the United States, after more than a thousand were deported from the U.S.-Mexico border this past week. Some 16,000 migrants are stuck in the northern Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting...
IMMIGRATION
wfdd.org

U.S. Special Envoy To Haiti Quits Over Deportations Of Haitian Migrants

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti, has handed his resignation to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he "will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti" from the U.S. border. Foote, a career diplomat,...
IMMIGRATION
tpr.org

Haitian Migrants Trapped Along The Rio Grande By U.S. And Mexican Governments

Federal officials continue to relocate the mostly Haitian asylum seekers camped under the International Bridge in Del Rio, but tension is growing on the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Acuña. Mexican immigration authorities on Thursday blocked the entrance to the riverside camp where hundreds of migrants have gathered.
DEL RIO, TX
Axios

Report: U.S. releasing Haitian migrants on "very large scale"

Many Haitian migrants camped in the Texas border town of Del Rio are being released in the U.S., two federal officials tell AP. Driving the news: Haitians have been freed on a "very, very large scale" in recent days, according to one U.S. official, who put the figure in the thousands.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

U.S. begins mass deportation of Haitian migrants at southern border

The Department of Homeland Security is ramping up efforts to deport migrants who have gathered along the southern border. More than 12,000 people, mostly from Haiti, are camped under a bridge near the small town of Del Rio, Texas. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins CBSN AM from Del Rio to discuss.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

UN "disturbed" by U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers

Several United Nations agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over the U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers, Reuters reports. What they're saying: "While some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who ... claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin — they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," said UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, per Reuters.
IMMIGRATION
pbs.org

As U.S. deports Haitian migrants, fate of DACA immigrants also hangs in the balance

Thousands of migrants — most of whom are from Haiti — have been removed from an encampment in the town of Del Rio, Texas, along the U.S. southern border as U.S. officials have started to take more aggressive steps to stop the encampment from growing further. Major recent developments in Congress will also touch on the broader U.S. immigration policy. Yamiche Alcindor and Lisa Desjardins report.
DEL RIO, TX
sandiegouniontribune.com

U.S. begins removing Haitian migrants, but they continue to flock to Texas border

DEL RIO, Texas — A week after Haitian migrant Junior Desterville, 30, and his family had made it all the way from Chile to the burgeoning migrant camp here on the U.S. banks of the Rio Grande, the shaggy-haired mechanic set back out to the Mexican side early Sunday to buy food for his hungry wife and 4-year-old daughter, Nayalla.
IMMIGRATION
southarkansassun.com

Haitian Crisis: Thousands of Haitian Migrants Arrive at the U.S. Border

Thousands of refugees sleeping under a bridge returned to Haiti, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. An additional 600 Homeland Security employees have been ordered to the border in Del Rio, Texas. At a camp under a bridge, more than 14,500 migrants – the vast majority of them,...
DEL RIO, TX
Gazette

Haitians turn back to Mexico as U.S. looks to dismantle Texas migrant camp

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico (Reuters) -Hundreds of Haitians returned to Mexico from a sprawling migrant camp across the border in Del Rio, Texas on Monday, fearing expulsion to their homeland as U.S. authorities organized flights back to Haiti. The camp under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande is the latest flashpoint...
TEXAS STATE
Essence

U.S. Deportation of Haitians May Be Most Widescale Expulsion of Migrants in Decades

Federal government also blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. The U.S. government is expelling Haitians from Del Rio, a border town in Texas, flying them to Haiti and also “blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico.” This unprecedented move is indicative of what could be the start “of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.”
IMMIGRATION
