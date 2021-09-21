Haitian migrants follow dangerous path to U.S.
As thousands of Haitian immigrants arrive in the U.S. seeking asylum, NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard shows where their dangerous journey begins. Sept. 21, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
As thousands of Haitian immigrants arrive in the U.S. seeking asylum, NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard shows where their dangerous journey begins. Sept. 21, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0