CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Announces Key Additions to "NewCo" Leadership Team; Transaction to Form New Independent, Publicly Traded Company On Track

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced key appointments to the "NewCo" leadership team, including Richard J. Heppenstall as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, the Company announced ZimVie as the name for the planned spin-off company for the Spine and Dental businesses. Zimmer Biomet announced in February 2021 its intent to form a new independent, publicly traded company to optimize resource allocation and drive toward market leadership. That transaction process remains on track, with an expected close in mid-2022.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgbonline.com

Revo Announces Additions To Executive Team

Revo announced that Jerry Bedingfield had been named VP Sales, Sport Specialty, U.S. operations, and Christoph Nitz and Kurt Lunger were appointed VP Sales, Sport Specialty, Europe. The positions are new for the brand as it grows its worldwide sport specialty business. Bedingfield is a 25-year optical, action sport and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pagaya Technologies to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With EJF Acquisition Corp. (EJFA)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya”), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its artificial intelligence network, and EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EJFA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. As a result of the transaction, which values the combined company (the "Company") at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing, Pagaya will become a publicly listed entity and trade under a new ticker symbol.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ecoark (ZEST) to Spin-Off of its Trend Discovery Subsidiary into a New Independent, Publicly Traded Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced its plan to spin-off its subsidiary, Trend Discovery Holdings LLC, and its subsidiaries (“Trend”) into a new independent publicly traded company through a pro rata distribution of Trend’s common stock to Ecoark’s shareholders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newco#Zbh#Independent Company#Solera Holdings#Key Additions#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Zimmer Biomet Holdings#Breg Inc#Medtech#Orthofix International#Business Administration#Santa Clara University#University Of California#Global Dental#Regulatory Affairs
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Declares $0.2625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, or $1.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lucidpress Announces Addition of Wes Novack and Brandon Moss to Leadership Team

Lucidpress, the leading design and brand templating software provider for businesses, announced today that Wes Novack and Brandon Moss have joined the company’s leadership team. Marketing Technology News: Immuta Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification. “Wes and Brandon have stellar track records at Utah startups. Adding them to our leadership...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Acquires Unicep Packaging

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it has acquired Unicep Packaging. As a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider, this business develops, formulates, manufactures and sells precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications and skin care products, primarily for the health care, diagnostics, animal health, oral care and personal care markets. It operates two manufacturing facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Sandpoint, Idaho and is projected to generate approximately $45 million in sales and approximately $18.3 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
BOULDER, CO
thesfegotist.com

Venables Bell + Partners Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

Venables Bell + Partners just announced the promotions of four longtime employees: Mary Johnstone has been named Associate Partner, Chief Operating Officer; Gavin Jones has been promoted to Managing Director; Raquel Bedard has been named Head of Agency Resourcing and Workflow, and Justin Pitcher becomes Head of Brand Management. “2021...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management, L.P. (ARES) PT Raised to $86 at Jefferies After CFO NDR

Jefferies analyst Gerald O'Hara raised the price target on Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) to $86.00 (from $82.00) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Happiness Biotech (HAPP) Announced Another Electric Vehicle Transaction of Over $14 Million With Ruili

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Happiness Biotech Group Limited (the "Company" or Nasdaq: HAPP), a China-based company engaging in the business of production of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, providing e-commerce solutions, and the sales of automobile, today announced that Taochejun (Fujian) Automobile Distribution Co., Ltd. ("Taochejun") and its subsidiary have signed agreements with Guang'an Ruili Trading Co., Ltd ("Ruili") to purchase 1350 of the model Bestune B30 EV 400.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
sgbonline.com

Black Diamond Announces Key Promotions To Its Senior Leadership Team

Black Diamond Equipment announced key promotions to its senior leadership team in its sales and operations divisions. Industry veteran Brian Block was appointed vice-president of sales, North America, while eleven-year Black Diamond veteran, Fabian Garza, was named vice-president of operations. “Brian’s 29 years of industry experience, penchant for building relationships...
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Boss Announces Theater Chain Will Soon Accept Other Cryptocurrencies in Addition to Bitcoin

What’s Going on with AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.?. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) boss and CEO Adam Aron has just announced that AMC will soon be accepting other cryptocurrencies, in addition to the previously announced acceptance of Bitcoin. Before market open this morning, AMC stock was trading at $46.45 per share, which is a 0.83% decline in price.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

KeyCorp (KEY) Announces Accelerated $585M Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that KeyBank has sold its indirect retail auto loan portfolio and that KeyCorp has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program. "We are...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Cuts General Electric (GE) EPS on Aviation and Healthcare

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating and $128.00 price target on General Electric (NYSE: GE) while cutting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Stephen Moore upgraded Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy