Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Announces Key Additions to "NewCo" Leadership Team; Transaction to Form New Independent, Publicly Traded Company On Track

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced key appointments to the "NewCo" leadership team, including Richard J. Heppenstall as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, the Company announced ZimVie as the name for the planned spin-off company for the Spine and Dental businesses. Zimmer Biomet announced in February 2021 its intent to form a new independent, publicly traded company to optimize resource allocation and drive toward market leadership. That transaction process remains on track, with an expected close in mid-2022.