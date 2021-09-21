Ronald Frank Davis, age 78, of Temple died Saturday

Ronald Frank Davis, age 78, of Temple passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Scott and White Hospital after a short lived illness of Covid, with his beloved wife, Mary, by his side. He was born on March 23, 1943 in Temple to John and Effie (Barfield) Davis. He married Mary Jarolik of Troy on June 29, 1963. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1970, where he began his career as a telecommunications specialist at Arco Oil and Gas, retiring in 1993. While residing in Corpus Christi, Ronald was an active member of the St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and a past member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7290. He served as Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight and held many other Knights of Columbus offices. In 2016, he and Mary moved back to Temple to enjoy retirement and be closer to family and friends. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton and remained active with the Knights of Columbus. Additionally, he was a State Knights of Columbus Football Sweepstakes Committeeman. Ronald and his beloved wife, Mary, recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. Ronald loved his life, family and friends. He always had a contagious smile and was known in the community as “Uncle Ronald” to all. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, supporting nieces and nephews at sporting events, he had a passion for his gun collection, shooting at the range, hunting, fishing and dancing with his beautiful bride. His compassionate heart, loving ways and beautiful soul will always be remembered. He will be deeply missed.