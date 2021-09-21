CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Temple, TX

Ronald Frank Davis, age 78, of Temple died Saturday

Temple Daily Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Frank Davis, age 78, of Temple passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Scott and White Hospital after a short lived illness of Covid, with his beloved wife, Mary, by his side. He was born on March 23, 1943 in Temple to John and Effie (Barfield) Davis. He married Mary Jarolik of Troy on June 29, 1963. They moved to Corpus Christi in 1970, where he began his career as a telecommunications specialist at Arco Oil and Gas, retiring in 1993. While residing in Corpus Christi, Ronald was an active member of the St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and a past member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7290. He served as Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight and held many other Knights of Columbus offices. In 2016, he and Mary moved back to Temple to enjoy retirement and be closer to family and friends. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton and remained active with the Knights of Columbus. Additionally, he was a State Knights of Columbus Football Sweepstakes Committeeman. Ronald and his beloved wife, Mary, recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. Ronald loved his life, family and friends. He always had a contagious smile and was known in the community as “Uncle Ronald” to all. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, supporting nieces and nephews at sporting events, he had a passion for his gun collection, shooting at the range, hunting, fishing and dancing with his beautiful bride. His compassionate heart, loving ways and beautiful soul will always be remembered. He will be deeply missed.

www.tdtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Temple, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Columbus, TX
Temple, TX
Obituaries
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working late into Thursday night to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, talking to President Joe Biden, members on the House floor and senior staff as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Peter#Scott And White Hospital#Corpus Christi#Arco Oil And Gas#Christian Burial
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy