Niantic Inc. has ended development on a planned augmented reality version of Settlers of Catan. Earlier today, the developers of CATAN - World Explorers announced that it would be discontinuing its beta rollout and would be winding down support for existing players. The game will officially sunset on November 18th, 2021. "We're so proud of the game we made, however we got a little too complicated and a little too far from the original CATAN game," a Niantic spokesperson wrote in a blogpost explaining the decision. "The work and knowledge that we learned working on this game is not lost and we're already working hard on more games for the future."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO